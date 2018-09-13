‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actor Addresses Fans After Surprise ‘Mayans M.C.’ Return

Mayans M.C.‘s latest Sons of Anarchy cameo had a special message for fans of the FX franchise.

The new spinoff series surprised fans of the original series during Tuesday’s second episode when fan-favorite character Chucky (Michael Ornstein) made a quick appearance, revealing what he’s been up to since the end of Sons.

Knowing how excited fans were of the surprise return, Mayans M.C.‘s official Instagram page released a video of Chucky himself addressing viewers in a new video.

"Hey, remember me? It's Chucky… Like a cockroach, survivor… in a scrap yard in Santo Padre, with the Mayans M.C.," Chucky said in the special video released Wednesday.

“Hey, remember me? It’s Chucky… Like a cockroach, survivor… in a scrap yard in Santo Padre, with the Mayans M.C.,” Chucky said in the special video released Wednesday.

Fans of the series took to the comments section to keep on celebrating Chuckie’s return, as questions about how he ended up working for the Mayans remained.

“This was awesome such a great show good to [see] ya chucky,” one user commented on the video.

“It was good to see chucky on [Mayans M.C.] I accept that. I’m sure we’ll learn how that transfer happened soon enough. [Kurt Sutter] your brilliance is outer worldly so glad to be back in this universe,” another user remarked.

“I was sooooo happy to see Chucky. I love how they are connecting,” a third commenter wrote.

The beloved Sons of Anarchy character was revealed to be working at the Mayans’ Santo Padre scrap yard during the second episode of the show, though the circumstances that led him to leave Charming and the Sons of Anarchy was not explained during the episode.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Kurt Sutter explained what brought Chucky to the new series.

“Michael is one of my oldest and dearest friends, so I love having him around,” Sutter told the outlet. “It was one of those things where you’re setting up the dynamics of the world and who are the players, and as you get into the episodes, you can expand those layers. I knew we had our clubhouse and the club itself is set in this scrapyard world where that’s their day job and that’s where the clubhouse is located… and I also knew there would have to be some sense of the reality of how that world operates. So, who are the external players in that world making it function? I remember thinking, ‘Well, I want to create a character who’s running the front office. Who’s my Chucky here?’ Then I went, “Well… maybe it’s Chucky!’”

Ornstein also expressed his shock at being asked to return to the series, but justified the surprise return with Chucky’s tendency to drift around.

“It just made me think about Chucky in the sense that he’s sort of a hobo,” Ornstein said. “He’s a drifter, traveling around, and the thing about him is that he represents this blind love and loyalty to whoever gives him a place to be and a job and a reason to be there, to be part of the family. Once he’s in that place, he has this deep loyalty to that place. I just love that. It’s such an honor to play someone as pure as that.”

Sutter teased that there will be a quick line later in the season explaining how Chucky ended up in Santo Padre, though the series will not dwell too much on the subject.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.