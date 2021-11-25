Some Macy’s Parade Viewers Think the Jolly Green Giant Is Hot

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has some viewers getting a little hot and bothered by an unconventional star. While the Jolly Green Giant float was dubbed “creepy” by some viewers, others appreciated the mascot’s toned physique and apparent glow-up from years past.

“There is no hotter fictional vegetable spokesman than the Jolly Green Giant,” one person tweeted amid the parade, as another asked, “Why is the Jolly Green Giant making me question my sexuality?” A third alerted their timeline, “Um, you guys, the Jolly Green Giant can get it…” as others joked that the Jolly Green Giant has been “yassified.”

Some viewers even swore the Jolly Green Giant was a dead ringer for Donny Osmond and Colin Jost. “I’m thrilled to see the Jolly Green Giant being featured again. But I hope Donnie Osmond is receiving image and likeness royalties,” one person joked. Another Twitter user wrote simply, “Jolly green giant more like the jolly green hunk.”

An even bigger star performed on top of the Green Giant float. Country singer Jimmie Allen took to the float to sing his hit song “Freedom Was a Highway” during the parade, coming off of his win for Best New Male Artist at the Country Music Association Awards earlier this month. Allen, who also competed on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars before its finale Monday, delivered an emotional speech about the win, thanking his late father for introducing him to country music through tears.

“Five years ago I spent my last $100 and came to the CMAs 50th to watch Charley Pride perform on stage, and I got to perform with him last year,” Allen said. “Everyone who voted for me, thank you. My wife, I love you. My kids, my mother’s here.” The singer also made history back in April at the ACM Awards, winning the New Male Artist of the year award as the first Black musician to ever take home the honor.