Jimmie Allen’s 1-Month-Old Daughter Rushed to Hospital

Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, are facing every parent’s worst nightmare right now. On Tuesday night, Allen shared that his 1-month-old daughter Zara was rushed to the hospital after she had a “hard time breathing.” While the country singer shared that his daughter was on the mend thanks to an “amazing EMT team,” he did share that it would be a “rough night” ahead for the family as their little one recovers.

Allen took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share some scary updates about his newborn daughter. He first aimed at a physician that checked on his daughter’s condition. Allen took issue with a doctor who only checked his daughter’s heart and temperature instead of further evaluation. The country singer noted that they told the physician that their daughter was having trouble breathing, but they didn’t seem to listen to their worries over her health. He ended his message by writing, “Your job is to save lives, so do it.”

Attention Doctors , if the parent of your one month old patient tells you the child having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check heart heart and temperature find another career. Your job is to save lives so do it. — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) November 24, 2021

now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital. Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara’s color she can breath again. Gonna be a rough night. — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) November 24, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Allen wrote that “thanks to the lazy doctors” that previously looked after baby Zara, she “lost color” and “stopped breathing.” As a result, he and his wife had to rush her to another hospital. He did issue his gratitude to the “amazing EMT team” that “brought back Zara’s color.” He also noted that the little one can “breath again” but that it would be a “rough night” as she recovers. Allen has not shared any further updates about his daughter’s condition at this time.

Allen and Gale welcomed their daughter in October amid his run on Dancing With the Stars. The parents also share one-year-old daughter Naomi Bettie. The country singer has a 7-year-old named Aadyn from a previous relationship. Allen shared the news about his daughter’s birth by writing on both Twitter and Instagram, “Zara James Allen… The new addition to our family is here, and we couldn’t be happier to meet her finally. Alexis, you’re a champion; I love you and [am] so thankful for you.”

Following one of his DWTS performances, Allen spoke about becoming a father once again. He told Page Six that his wife was “feeling great and just looking forward to welcoming this new baby girl to the world whenever she decides to show her face.” He also said that he was looking forward to “learning something new” about himself as his family expands, as each child “challenges you in different ways.”