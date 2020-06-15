Some Are Calling for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cancellation in Light of Police Brutality Protests

It may have been saved following its cancellation at Fox after six seasons but fans are now calling for Brooklyn Nine-Nine to be cancelled a second time. The calls for a re-cancellation come amid growing unrest across the globe and protests against police brutality and systemic racism, which were prompted following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.

Currently airing on NBC, the police procedural comedy was renewed for an eighth season back in November, and while fans applauded the renewal, they don't seem quite as happy about it now. In the wake of Floyd's death, a number of police-centered series have gotten the ax, including Paramount Network's Cops and A&E's Live PD, and some are calling for Brooklyn Nine-Nine to join those ranks. In fact, Steven Thrasher, a writer, editor, and journalism professor has long called for the cancellation, calling the sitcom "the most effective form" of "copaganda" he'd ever seen, according to CBC, a viewpoint that some social media users seem to be agreeing with.

Earlier this month, series star Terry Crews confirmed during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that the next season of the series would be influenced by the Black Lives Matters protests. According to Digital Spy, Crews revealed that he and the cast and crew had "some somber talks and some really, really eye-opening conversation about how to handle this new season," though some feel that the series will not properly handle the matter while others feel they are simply hoping to profit off of it. Other fans, meanwhile, have called for the series to be cancelled following a tweet from Crews in which he warned that "defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy." Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the fate of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.