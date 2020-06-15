Some Are Calling for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cancellation in Light of Police Brutality Protests
It may have been saved following its cancellation at Fox after six seasons but fans are now calling for Brooklyn Nine-Nine to be cancelled a second time. The calls for a re-cancellation come amid growing unrest across the globe and protests against police brutality and systemic racism, which were prompted following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.
Currently airing on NBC, the police procedural comedy was renewed for an eighth season back in November, and while fans applauded the renewal, they don't seem quite as happy about it now. In the wake of Floyd's death, a number of police-centered series have gotten the ax, including Paramount Network's Cops and A&E's Live PD, and some are calling for Brooklyn Nine-Nine to join those ranks. In fact, Steven Thrasher, a writer, editor, and journalism professor has long called for the cancellation, calling the sitcom "the most effective form" of "copaganda" he'd ever seen, according to CBC, a viewpoint that some social media users seem to be agreeing with.
Earlier this month, series star Terry Crews confirmed during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that the next season of the series would be influenced by the Black Lives Matters protests. According to Digital Spy, Crews revealed that he and the cast and crew had "some somber talks and some really, really eye-opening conversation about how to handle this new season," though some feel that the series will not properly handle the matter while others feel they are simply hoping to profit off of it. Other fans, meanwhile, have called for the series to be cancelled following a tweet from Crews in which he warned that "defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy." Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the fate of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
how do we get this show cancelled again pic.twitter.com/W0WZSlMB8P— electra (@notlipglosse) June 9, 2020
They really should’ve stayed cancelled nothing about the last season was worth it— oscar winner al gore (@anywayemily) June 10, 2020
Good. Now cancel Law & Order SVU, Chicago PD & Brooklyn nine-nine. https://t.co/XNlEzdRpdb— “Black supremacist” (@KrisBeKnowin) June 11, 2020
Brooklyn Nine Nine, Law and Order, Bosch, S.W.A.T., 911,...cancel all this trash.— John Johnson (@JohnJoh28498191) June 9, 2020
I hate to say it but cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It can only hurt, not help. Destroy the cop-centered narrative paradigm.— Graham Parker (@grahamrpf) June 14, 2020
Just cancel the fucking show, man. Cancel it. Unless s8 is all about every single member quitting and starting to work in a post office or some shit just cancel the damn thing https://t.co/tH8hKG9S6t— rabid catboy (@rabipeIao) June 11, 2020
Cancel Brooklyn Nine Nine https://t.co/okYwBq0Frz— alyssa, from 6ft away, (@alyssakeiko) June 10, 2020
Now cancel Brooklyn Nine Nine https://t.co/ZT3GLmiMdh— Chidi Anagonye (@chidi_anagonye_) June 9, 2020
I love this show, I love the people on it. But it’s a fantasy, and it has had a good run. Cancel it with dignity, in honor of the communities it claims to respect. don’t put us all through this. #b99 #Brooklyn99 https://t.co/daYDOPb564— Scary Fisher (@squidneyrenee) June 10, 2020
unless they all collectively retire and the season ends in them abolishing the police...we don’t want it❤️— lu ✿ ᵇˡᵐ (@howiesfelix) June 10, 2020
#Recancel— Gayoncé (@KennyAlphaOmega) June 10, 2020
This is incredibly tone deaf. Cancel the show. No new episodes, no new seasons. That’s the best way to support the movement.— Maggie | BLM + ACAB (@honeysbian) June 10, 2020
just cancel the show omfg no one wants whatever watered down copaganda this is gonna be https://t.co/6AJDaLEIQ8— siri (@thefakesiri) June 10, 2020
Can we cancel Brooklyn Nine-nine?Not because it’s a cop show - it’s just trash— Ayden Pierce Maher (@Ayden_Maher) June 11, 2020