Terry Crews Facing Criticism for 'Black Supremacy' Tweet
Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews is facing backlash following his comments about "Black supremacy." As protests continue to take place across the globe following the death of George Floyd, Crews on Sunday took to Twitter calling for unity and expressing the need for all people to come together to defeat racism and police brutality, though his wording raised plenty of eyebrows and sparked immediate controversy.
Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.
Like it or not, we are all in this together.— terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020
Tyler James Williams, who starred with Crews in Everybody Hates Chris, was among the first on social media to criticize Crews, writing that "no one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people." His tweet prompted Crews to clarify his remarks, stating that he "was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't," but rather, he was "saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together-- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness."
Despite the clarification, however, the damage seemed to already be done, and soon Crews' name was among Twitter's trending topics and hashtags alongside 'Black supremacy." Many used the social media platform to slam his comments, taking issue with his "Black supremacy" remark. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about Crews' tweet.
Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn't the only 1. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/cprFHDQMVJ— Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) June 8, 2020
I really hope there’s something I’m missing, because this doesn’t make any sense whatsoever https://t.co/JNQpN8eDSj— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2020
#TerryCrews stays throwing black Americans under the bus.
Early this year he said his wife is the only black woman he defends. Not #GabrielleUnion, not his sisters, or any other black woman for that matter!— 𝐂𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 (@BPDM031) June 8, 2020
Black supremacy? pic.twitter.com/gvi5FcPc20— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 8, 2020
Let me get this straight...Terry Crews is talking about black supremacy and Mitt Romney is protesting for Black lives matter???— UnderKater (@katesthehippie) June 8, 2020
What is this!?!
Dear Terry Crews, without Power, Black supremacy is impossible. With White people holding this much power, Black supremacy is impossible. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/R4Be5SsUog— خولة (@BellaBizzyBody) June 8, 2020
Bro...what? Black Supremacy literally can’t exist unless we treat white people as inequal which isn’t the end goal....we want justice dude— i cant breathe (@fairienice) June 7, 2020
Black Supremacy should not, does not, will not & cannot exist.
You could easily just speak up for the benefits of co-existing w/ White people (who use their privilege for good) w/o creating some ludicrous false equivalency b/w Black self-love & systemic White oppression. #BLM pic.twitter.com/vnpxxtiGmw— 👨🏿🦱 Blackniss Neverseen™ (@RandyS0725) June 7, 2020
"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy"
How?— Jay Smooth (@jsmooth995) June 8, 2020
In what way?
How would this work?
Can you explain how that would happen?
Can you make a diagram of how this would work?
If you read this sentence back to yourself out loud does it sound logical to you?
I love you as a friend Brother Terry. But I disagree with you 100 %. No such thing as Black Supremacy. That is a tactic that Racist whites use to counteract our rebellion to their horrific treatment of us. It's called Gas lighting. Black pride isn't anti white.— godfrey (@GodfreyComedian) June 8, 2020
dude...black supremacy? Really? This statement would have been perfectly fine without that ridiculous phrase. Please read more and/or have someone else craft your tweets. #majorfail. (note: it would have been okay to NOT say anything)— Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) June 8, 2020
This man really said Black supremacy LMAOOOOO FKN YIKES— Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) June 8, 2020
what the fuck is “ black supremacy “ ?????? #terrycrewsisoverparty pic.twitter.com/iZlMl5SEyd— naz|blm (@sargeperaltiago) June 8, 2020
This tweet can go with the rest of 2020 pic.twitter.com/fQgivuLRJD— Rafranz ⁷ (@RafranzDavis) June 8, 2020