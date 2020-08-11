Sofia Vergara Posts Photo, Speaks out After Simon Cowell Bike Crash

Sofia Vergara has sent her regards to her America's Got Talent boss Simon Cowell following his bicycle accident. Cowell was riding an electric bike on Saturday when he crashed and broke his back, landing him in the hospital.

"We miss our boss!! Come back fast [Simon Cowell]," she wrote in the caption. The same photo was also shared by fellow judge Heidi Klum, who echoed Vergara's sentiment. The two were joined by another judge, Howie Mandel, on the new, socially distant set. However, Cowell's chair was conspicuously empty.

Cowell was biking near his home in Malibu, California on Saturday when the crash occurred, as a rep shared with PEOPLE. "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," they explained. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

On Monday, it was announced that Kelly Clarkson will be filling in for Cowell while he recovers. Cowell was in surgery for six hours Saturday night and will miss both Tuesday and Wednesday's live AGT tapings. "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT," Clarkson said in a statement. "But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!"

Cowell had to undergo six hours of surgery following the accident, which resulted in him breaking his back. PEOPLE learned from multiple sources that he had to have a "number of fusions" as well as needing a metal put placed into his back. Further details about the accident have yet to be released, nor how fast his electric bike was going at the time of the nasty collision. Electric bikes can range in speeds, topping anywhere between 20 to 30 mph.

On Sunday, Cowell revealed on Twitter that he should have read the manual before driving the bike. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages," Cowell tweeted. "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon."