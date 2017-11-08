TV Shows

Social Media Reacts to Netflix Accidentally Pulling Gilmore Girls

Every month, Netflix rolls out a new list of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service. With some titles expected to be removed off its catalog, no one imagined Gilmore Girls would be on that list.

Well, accidentally of course. On Sunday, Netflix users were bracing for bidding farewell to favorites like One Tree Hill and Friday Night Lights, but Gilmore Girls was unexpectedly removed, leaving social media more than angry — their reactions were lit.

As expected with any series removal on the beloved streaming services, fans had a bit of a meltdown. And Gilmore Girls‘ removal was extra shocking because the show’s revival series, A Year in the Life, is a Netflix original series.

While the series removal was a mistake on behalf of Netflix and was due to a technical glitch causing episodes to appear hidden, that did not stop fans from hyperventilating.

Fans were seriously freaking out…

Those who start their day with the Gilmores were definitely surprised…

Some fans called for an immediate boycott…

Even Lin Manuel Miranda was peeved…

And it shocked Keiko Agena, who plays Lane…

When it came back up though, fans could breathe a sigh of relief.

All seven seasons of Gilmore Girls are currently available to stream on Netflix, as well as the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

