Social Media Reacts to Netflix Accidentally Pulling Gilmore Girls

Every month, Netflix rolls out a new list of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service. With some titles expected to be removed off its catalog, no one imagined Gilmore Girls would be on that list.

Well, accidentally of course. On Sunday, Netflix users were bracing for bidding farewell to favorites like One Tree Hill and Friday Night Lights, but Gilmore Girls was unexpectedly removed, leaving social media more than angry — their reactions were lit.

As expected with any series removal on the beloved streaming services, fans had a bit of a meltdown. And Gilmore Girls‘ removal was extra shocking because the show’s revival series, A Year in the Life, is a Netflix original series.

While the series removal was a mistake on behalf of Netflix and was due to a technical glitch causing episodes to appear hidden, that did not stop fans from hyperventilating.

Fans were seriously freaking out…

Did they take the original Gilmore Girls series off of @netflix? The profile is there but no eps are listed and I’m hyperventilating. ? — PhotoGal26 (@PhotoGal26) October 1, 2017

Netflix removed Gilmore Girls and I’m now mildly depressed — cas (@casi_miner) October 1, 2017

I was rewatching Gilmore Girls on Netflix and made it all the way to mid season 7 and THEY REMOVED IT WITH NO WARNING I’M LIVID — Not Mary-Ann (@MarianRepp) October 1, 2017

Those who start their day with the Gilmores were definitely surprised…

I woke up, made my coffee, crawled into bed on a beautiful Sunday morn…. only to discover that @netflix removed Gilmore Girls ? — nay (@brandtnay) October 1, 2017

It’s 7:08 AM and the day has been completely ruined: Gilmore Girls has most likely been removed from Netflix. — Emily ? (@emj389) October 1, 2017

Woke up to Gilmore Girls being removed from Netflix. Safe to say I’m not a happy person. — shelby lynn (@shelbslynn2013) October 1, 2017

Some fans called for an immediate boycott…

I am about to boycott @netflix I didn’t even get to finish Gilmore Girls. TRASH. — Anna Rossiter (@annarossiter_) October 1, 2017

Oh my god @Netflix seriously removed Gilmore Girls and now they’re dead to me — caity (@caitybuck) October 1, 2017

Netflix removed Gilmore Girls today. Please no one try to contact me I’ll be in mourning all day. It was so sudden I had no warning at all. — Katie (@katie_the_lady4) October 1, 2017

Even Lin Manuel Miranda was peeved…

?I WAS ONLY ON SEASON THREEEEEEEEEE@thelaurengraham do you end up with the coffee man no don’t tell me I’ll buy ’emhttps://t.co/7mxSUJK8dq https://t.co/oiYOAQoWzO — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 1, 2017

And it shocked Keiko Agena, who plays Lane…

Oh no!!! — KeikoAgena (@KeikoAgena) October 1, 2017

When it came back up though, fans could breathe a sigh of relief.

GUYS IT WAS A FALSE ALARM NETFLIX JUST WANTED TO TORTURE ME GILMORE GIRLS IS BACK WOW — Alexandra Valley (@avalley98) October 1, 2017

PRAISE THE LORD @netflix FIXED GILMORE GIRLS. — Emily R. West (@emwest22) October 1, 2017

There was a brief moment today when I thought Gilmore Girls had been removed from Netflix and I was incredibly distraught. — Taylor Boyd (@taylornoel) October 1, 2017

All seven seasons of Gilmore Girls are currently available to stream on Netflix, as well as the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.