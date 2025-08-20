Soap Opera Star Quits Show

A soap opera star has quit a major show.

The Sun reports that Sherrie Hewson has departed the long-running British soap Hollyoaks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hewson joined the series as Martha Blake in May 2024. Introduced as the estranged mother of Jeremy Sheffield’s late Patrick Blake, Hewson is bowing out later this year. The news shouldn’t be so surprising, as a source tells the outlet that while Hewson “loved her time at Hollyoaks as Martha,” she was “only ever going to be in the show for a limited time.”

(Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

“Martha’s become an iconic character, but the end is nigh for her as the show races towards its 30th anniversary later this year,” they continued. “There are lots of twists and turns to play out over the coming months, but it’s definitely going to be an exit to remember.”

Even though fans may be disappointed, her departure could be good news. Many people are hoping that the exit means that Hewson will return to her role as Joyce Temple-Savage in the British sitcom Benidorm. Premiering in 2007 on ITV, Hewson joined the series in 2012, appearing in 44 episodes from 2012 to 2018, when the series ended. Creator Derren Litten was recently approached by ITV for a revival. Hewson also spoke out about returning to Benidorm during her An Evening With Sherrie Hewson tour.

(Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

“I do know ITV have got new scripts and they love them and think they are wonderful,” she said. “The problem with Benidorm is that it’s probably one of the most expensive shows ever because it’s in Spain, we have a Spanish crew, we have a British crew, so it costs a fortune to make. But it’s on twice a day every day, and those ratings are still as high as they ever were, so I think it will [return]. And I think they [ITV bosses] love the scripts anyway and Derren said he laughed out loud when he wrote them, so I don’t think there’s any question, it’s just when.”

As of now, it’s unknown when Sherrie Hewson’s final episode of Hollyoaks will be, but it sounds like it will come later this year. Whether this could lead to her return to Benidorm if it ends up getting revived is hard to tell, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens.