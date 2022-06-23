Soap Opera Star Accused of Assaulting Police Officer

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a nightclub on June 10 following suspicions that he assaulted a police officer and was intoxicated. Police took the actress into custody after her arrest in Suffolk, England, for "public disorder."

The 50-year-old actress has "expressed her deep regret" over her alleged remarks to a police officer to "f– off you fat c–" during "five minutes of carnage" outside a nightclub, Daily Mail reported. Wallace allegedly kneed the officer in the groin before she was taken into custody and placed into a police van, but she was later released without charges. Wallace appears to have been restrained by officers in video taken from outside Flex nightclub.

In a statement to The Mirror published June 21, a spokesperson for the BBC One soap revealed that Jessie Wallace has expressed "deep regret" over the incident. The statement read, "Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret."

Wallace did not alert Eastenders managers about her arrest, according to insiders cited by the Daily Mail. According to the publication, the incident occurred on Saturday evening, after Wallace attended a Madness concert in Thetford Forest, Suffolk.

She reportedly argued with police later that evening outside a nightclub with her companion. Police confirmed that a 50-year-old woman was cautioned after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and drunken disorderly conduct. A caution has been issued to Wallace following the incident.

A Suffolk Police spokesman told Sky News, "A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew's Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer/drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution."

An "incident" on set led to her suspension from EastEnders in 2020, and she was convicted of drunk driving in 2003. Wallace was suspended from the show in January 2020 after she allegedly became "tipsy" and "verbal" while shooting the show's 35th-anniversary episode."We don't comment on artist's contracts," said a BBC spokesperson at the time.

Wallace is well-known for playing Kat Slater, one of EastEnders' most recognizable characters for the last 20 years. She is currently starring in her third stint on the soap after debuting in 2000