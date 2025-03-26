Soap Actress Sadly Dies After Becoming Too Ill to Reprise Her Role: Bruni Heinke Dead at 84

Bruni Heinke, star of the long-running Dutch soap opera Goede tijden, slechte tijden (Good Times, Bad Times), has died.

The actress passed away from cancer on Friday, March 7, her family confirmed tot he ANP news agency, NOS reported. She was 84.

Heinke is best remembered for her starring role as Helen Helmink on Goede tijden, slechte tijden. The soap, which premiered in October 1990 and is the longest-running Dutch soap opera, follows the lives of the residents in the fictional town of Meerdijk. Heinke joined the cast in 1992, taking over the role from Marlous Fluitsma, and starred in more than 650 episodes through 1997. She had been poised to reprise her role on the long-running soap in celebration of its 35th anniversary, but had been unable to do so due to her declining health.

“Last year, the GTST makers decided that Bruni as Helen Helmink could return because of the 35-year soap anniversary,” a source told Story. “But when she contacted her, she turned out to be too sick to take on these scenes. That is of course incredibly harsh. Her greatest wish could not be fulfilled anymore.”

Born in Rotterdam in 1940, Heinke and graduated from the Maastricht Theatre Academy in 1965 and acted for numerous years with various theatre companies, such as Het Amsterdams Toneel, Het Stadstoneel Rotterdam and The Dutch Comedie. She eventually transitioned her career to the small screen, starring in TV series like Dagboek van een herdershond (Diary of a shepherd dog) and Herenstraat 10.

Her other TV credits include Waaldrecht, De zesde klas, Man alleen, and Kanaal 13, among numerous others. On the big screen, Heinke starred in films like Soldier of Orange (1977), Spetters (1980), Ik ben Joep Meloen (1981), and Caught (1987). Her final acting credit was in the 2022 film Casa Coco.

Paying tribute to Heinke, her former GTST co-star Caroline de Bruijn called her the “unsurpassed queen of the final look” and “an important pillar” during the show’s earlierst years. GTST star Inge Ipenburg added that the star will be remembered by her loved ones in every way possible. A very large part of the Netherlands remembers her as Helen Helmink. Many actors are forgotten. But not Bruni. I hope that people will continue to remember her as Helen Helmink… Only a few are given such an iconic status.”