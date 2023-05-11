'So Help Me Todd' Character Facing 20-Year Prison Sentence

Tonight's episode of So Help Me Todd is going to see one character going to prison, and it's surprising. In Season 1, Episode 20, "More Fang for Your Chuck," Chuck is facing 20 years in federal prison after he's accused of fixing a cash prize at a hockey game, and Margaret must represent him. It may seem like a conflict of interest that Margaret is representing someone she knows, but that's also what will make the defense so great, especially since the crime sounds pretty serious.

This is one storyline that is definitely intriguing, seeing how not only Chuck reacts but everyone else as well. Of course, it's highly unlikely that Chuck is responsible for the fixed giveaway, and with Margaret as his lawyer, there should be no need to worry. Though that would also give writers the perfect excuse to take things just a little over the edge, especially with the season finale airing next week. At this point, there's no way of knowing how it will work out with Chuck, but hopefully, all turns out well for him in the end.

Meanwhile, this won't be the only storyline that will be going down tonight. Lyle falls for a forensic accountant as Allison asks Susan to be her divorce lawyer. That second part is pretty ironic, given what Chuck is already going through, now his soon-to-be ex-wife is hiring a divorce lawyer to make their separation official. As if Chuck doesn't already have enough to worry about. Even though he will more than likely not go to jail, at least hopefully, that may be the only good news he'll be getting.

Since this is the penultimate episode of the season, literally anything can happen, and any storyline can go either way. It's unclear if Chuck will still be going through it during the finale, but since the So Help Me Todd season finale doesn't seem to be revolving around it, as it will only focus on Todd and Margaret for the most part, it will probably be solved by the end of the episode. Again, how it will be solved could go either way, but with Margaret representing Chuck, he has a pretty good chance of walking free, that is, if he's actually innocent.

This is one episode of So Help Me Todd you won't want to miss. Be sure to watch it tonight at 9:01 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens to Chuck, and if he'll be able to make it out a free man. It's likely, but you never know what could happen at this point.