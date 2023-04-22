'So Help Me Todd' Character Falls Ill During Season 1 Finale

The Season 1 finale of CBS' freshman legal drama So Help Me Todd is airing in less than a month, but Margaret will not be doing too hot. In the episode, "Are You There Todd? It's Me, Margaret," airing on Thursday, May 18, Marcia Gay Harden's Margaret will be too sick for the final day of an important negotiation, meaning Skylar Astin's Todd is acting as a proxy. At the same time, though, Margaret uses her investigative skills and, later, shares a long-awaited kiss with Jeffrey Nordling's Gus. There's a lot going on.

This will definitely be a bit of a role reversal for the mother-son duo. They are basically complete opposites of each other, so it will be interesting to see how this all works out. Though this might be exactly what both Margaret and Todd need to really understand each other and find that work balance. Todd will probably be using a lot of his own methods, different from his mother, while at the same time, most likely using what she's taught him.

It seems like Margaret will be doing a lot in this episode because there's no getting past that kiss with Gus. The two recently went on their first date in Season 1, Episode 17 "The First Date is the Deepest," and even though they won't be having their first kiss until the finale, it will be worth it. Hopefully, Margaret doesn't get Gus sick, but I'm sure he wouldn't mind.

Since So Help Me Todd Season 2 is happening, it will be interesting to see if the finale sets anything up for next season. There's no telling what to expect since this is the first season finale, so it's hard to predict if it will end on a cliffhanger or just end on a nice note following the negotiation. Maybe it will fade to black after Margaret and Gus' kiss and have that be the end of the season. There's a plethora of possibilities.

Fingers crossed that Todd is prepared for the negotiation and is successful at his job. Though it will be intriguing to see how Margaret does at investigating. If things go well for both of them, perhaps they will do even more role reversals for next season to keep things interesting and fresh. Though that all depends on how the finale goes, and right now, anything can happen.