'So Help Me Todd': Bomber Takes Margaret and Todd Hostage in Tense New Episode

The latest episode of So Help Me Todd was an intense one, as a bomber took Margaret and Todd hostage. In the episode, "Gloom and Boom," a stranger with a bomb demanded that Margaret reverse her efforts to free a client on death row, or the bomb will detonate. The mother-son duo had to rely on their legal and detective skills to solve the crime while also trying to figure out the bomber's real intentions and save everyone at the firm, and it was a wild hour.

The episode was like no other and really stepped up the series for its first season. Both Margaret and Todd had never been in a situation like this before, and to see how they worked together to overcome it and save not only themselves but everyone at the firm was different. While everything worked out in the end, with Margaret's client's execution getting overturned and, of course, everyone else getting saved, it was intense from start to finish.

With this episode, it will be interesting to see if the series continues to crank out these types of episodes. Since the season finale has yet to air, it's possible So Help Me Todd will go even further for that episode. There's no telling how it will end, but there's a good chance it will set up the second season. How it will set up, there's no way of knowing until the episode airs.

Speaking of set ups, it will also be interesting to see how the aftermath of the hostage situation will affect Margaret and Todd. While all ended great for them, it's definitely not easy to go through. To see how it affects their relationship and the way they work will, if it does at all, will be something to look forward to. Hopefully, the show will focus on the aftermath, but if it doesn't, there's always hope that they will come back to it later and occasionally bring it up.

With just a few episodes left of So Help Me Todd, "Gloom and Boom" was most likely a preview of what's to come. If these remaining episodes, plus Season 2, is anything like these previous episodes, fans are going to be in for quite a ride, and they need to tune in to see what happens and how Season 1 will come to an end.