‘SNL’: Woody Harrelson Sneaks in Greta Thunberg Support During Closing Moments

Woody Harrelson sent some not-so-subtle support to Greta Thunberg this weekend to close out the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. Harrelson hosted the variety show this week, including a few big political sketches. At the end of the night, however, he wore his feelings on his chest for the world to see.

As always, SNL ended this week with the host on stage surrounded by the cast, crew, musical guest and other big stars of the night. Harrelson was as out of costume as it gets, wearing a simple T-shirt tucked into gray sweatpants. His shirt featured a huge photo of Greta Thunburg on the front — the 16-year-old Swedish activist that has just gained attention in the U.S.

Earlier this month, Thunberg spoke to the U.S. Congress about the climate crisis, as she has spoken to other governing bodies around the world. Her speeches have gone viral, and have become one of the most divisive points for climate change deniers and activists.

This weekend, Harrelson made it clear which side he stands on. His shirt showed Thunberg with her signature pigtails and her intense glare. He called out his thanks to the other performers before ending the night with praise for Thunberg.

“Thanks to Billie Eilish, Alec Baldwin, Liev Schreiber, Larry David, Maya Rudloph, Lorne Michaels and this amazing cast and crew!” he said.

“And of course, Greta,” he added, indicating his shirt.

The others on stage sent up a raucous applause for Thunberg, which seemed to be echoed in the live audience as well. Harrelson and Eilish shared a warm hug, before the actor turned to speak to David on his other side.

Many fans posted their appreciation for the shirt on Twitter as well. Some even shared links for t-shirt printing services, where copies were available for purchase.

Of course, others thought that the show went too far politically. Many responded with criticism of the satire this week, or else remarked that they were bored by this brand of topical humor. A few even extended their outrage to Harrelson, Eilish, and to Thunberg, who did not appear on the show in person.

Thunberg herself has not responded to the SNL shout-out. However, the young activist did retweet a video from Eilish, where she and Harrelson called on fans to join some of Thunberg’s initiatives. These ranged from personal lifestyle choices like recycling and veganism to volunteering with Green Peace or the campaign of an environmentally conscious politician.

“History shows us that when enough people rise up and demand change, those in power have no choice but to act,” Harrelson said.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.