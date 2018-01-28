‘SNL’: Will Ferrell’s George Bush Reminds Everyone He Was a ‘Historically Bad President’

Cue the slide whistle sound effect. #SNL pic.twitter.com/5Tt9Yon9tW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2018

Will Ferrell’s first Saturday Night Live appearance since 2015 kicked off with a shocking cold open where President George W. Bush reminded everyone how terrible he was.

The sketch opened with “Bush” sitting in his makeshift oval office in his basement in his Texas house. He has not been paying attention to the news, since he is too busy with his oil paintings. However, he did recently notice his approval ratings are going up. He is suddenly “popular as [as f—]”

Bush decided to take this moment to remind those who suddenly like him that he was “historically bad.”

The sketch ended with Leslie Jones showing up as former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice. The two sang a version of “Those Were The Days,” reminiscing about what the world was like when they were in the White House.

Bush’s re-appearance drew plenty of Twitter love.

“I just wanna remind you guys that I was bad… like, historically not good… remember, we’re still in two different wars that I started” #SNL — tyler✨ (@tylerc) January 28, 2018

As for Ferrell, his parody of the second President Bush became one of his best-known roles. He performed as Bush on Broadway, and the show was filmed as You’re Welcome America: A Final Night With George W. Bush in 2009. Ferrell performed as Bush in his previous appearance on SNL in 2015. He also played Bush for Samantha Bee’s Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Ferrell’s You’re Welcome America garnered two Emmy nominations in 2009. Ferrell was also nominated for an Emmy back in 2001, specifically for an episode Baldwin hosted!

This is only Ferrell’s fourth time back as host. He previously hosted in 2005, 2009 and 2012.

Photo credit: NBC