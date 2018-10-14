‘SNL’: ‘Weekend Update’ Resurrects ‘Really!?!’ Segment to Slam Kanye West, Donald Trump Meeting

Saturday Night Live brought back Seth Meyers’ iconic “Really!?!” segment of Weekend Update to trash the meeting between Kanye West and President Donald Trump.

During the special section of Weekend Update, Meyers returned to the anchor desk to roast the meeting between the rapper and the president on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Trump met Kanye in the Oval Office, really? Don’t you have better things to do and by the way when I say that, I’m not sure which one of you I’m talking to,” Meyers said, getting the ball rolling. “The only place those two should meet is in group.”

“Kanye prepared by learning every fact in world backwards. While Trump cleared his desk of any valuables,” Colin Jost added, showing a photo of Trump’s bare desk during the exchange.

Che joked about having to use one of his slotted “N-words” for the season when he wondered how much of his taxes Trump owed.

“You know how crazy Thursday at the White House was? Kid Rock was also there and no one cared,” Meyers said. “You know how hard it is to make Kid Rock seem like the adult in the room? His first name is Kid.”

After making fun of West thinking Trump considered him a friend, despite him calling the rapper “a different kind of guy” after the meeting, Meyers went in on West hugging Trump at the end of the meeting.

“Man, it is so rare that you can see black people and white supremacists betrayed in the exact same moment,” he said.

Later, Jost brought the whole issue to its core when he recalled that the only reason West wants to be Trumps’ famous friend is because President Barack Obama called him a “jackass”.

“If the President of the United States called you a jackass you would go, ‘You know who I like? The next president,’” Jost said.

“In a way Obama is to blame for all of this, the same way Seth is to blame for making fun of Trump so much he decided to become President.” He added, receiving a big “Really?” from Meyers.

SNL fans took to social media to praise the return of “Really!?!” even if it missed original co-host Amy Poehler.

that REALLY was the best weekend update #snl — Kaileen Arsenault (@kaigirl814) October 14, 2018

That #Really segment on #SNL was so good midway through I stopped hoping Amy Poehler would show up. This is literally the highest praise I have ever given anything. — Vote November 6 (@megbon) October 14, 2018

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next episode will air Saturday, Nov. 3 featuring host Jonah Hill and musical guest Maggie Rogers.

Photo Credit: NBC