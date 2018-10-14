‘SNL’: ‘Weekend Update’ Mocks Melania Trump’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Fashion Choices

Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode delivers a heap of political satire, and First Lady Melania Trump was one of the targets.

Most of the political jabs were directed at President Donald Trump for his now-infamous White House meeting with Kanye West, but head writer Colin Jost slipped in some shots at the FLOTUS during Weekend Update.

He mostly referenced Trump’s first sit-down interview as First Lady, during which she discussed numerous scandals that have plagued her time in the position. In particular she was pressed on the meaning behind her “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket while visiting children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

SNL combined that infamous moment with the recent backlash for her safari wear while visiting Africa for a jab referencing the beloved Robin Williams film Jumanji.

“In a new interview, Melania Trump changed her explanation for wearing the ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ jacket, saying she did it as a message to the liberal media,” Jost said. “Then what was the message behind your African safari look? Was it a warning not to play Jumanji?”

As he delivered his punchline, a side-by-side image of Trump transposed with Van Pelt (Jonathan Hyde), the big game hunter that comes to life and tries to hunt down Williams’ character during the film.

Jost then took another swipe and referenced the hearing for now-Supreme Court member Brett Kavanaugh. In particular he juxtaposed Trump’s “tone deaf” outfit choices with the discussion of Kavanaugh alleged binge drinking.

“Just admit it was tone deaf,” Jost said. “At this point, I’m surprised she didn’t show up at the Kavanaugh hearing dressed as the St. Pauli Girl.”

As he delivered this line, an image of Trump’s head Photoshopped on the mascot of the St. Pauli Girl beer brand was shown.

Other topics in Saturday night’s Weekend Update included climate change, Taylor Swift’s political endorsement and the aforementioned West White House meeting. For the later topic, Jost and co-anchor Michael Che invited host Seth Meyers to the newsdesk to skewer President Trump and the “I Love It” rapper with one of Meyers’ infamous “Really!?!” segments.

“Trump met Kanye in the Oval Office, really? Don’t you have better things to do and by the way when I say that, I’m not sure which one of you I’m talking to,” Meyers said. “The only place those two should meet is in group.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

