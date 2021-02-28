'SNL': 'Weekend Update' Brings Back Kenan Thompson's LaVar Ball

✖

SNL's Kenan Thompson has impersonated some high-profile figures during his time on the long-running sketch series. Many exist in or around the sports world, including LaVar Ball. Thompson brought back the owner of the Big Baller Brand during the most recent iteration of Weekend Update in order to discuss his son, LaMelo Ball.

Thompson slid into the frame with a huge grin on his face and a Big Baller Brand shirt on his back. He proclaimed that he is doing perfect and that he has is healthy amid COVID-19 because he has already "got 10 shots of each vaccine. Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and my own home remedy — the Valtrex. It cures Herpes brought on by the COVID-19, AKA the macaroni virus."

Following the conversation about home remedies, the conversation switched to LaMelo and his standout rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets. Ball declared that his son has Rookie of the Year, MVP, and Prettiest Hog at the Mecklenburg County Fair all locked up and that he would soon unite both North and South Carolina into one massive state.

As the conversation continued, Ball talked about how his three sons are tearing up the courts before dropping some major news. "LaMelo is the Queen of Charlotte. My other boy, Lonzo, is the Baron of the Bayou. LiAngelo is a G League superstar. And I got a fourth son who is tearing up the Australian League. LaDingo! He'll dunk on you and steal your baby."

Of course, an important part of an NBA career is wearing a custom shoe on the court. Ball acknowledged this fact while unveiling the limited-edition "CaraMelo" shoes. These unique kicks had a chocolate shell, which would help athletes jump "30 feet in the air." Each pair also included two cookies and an excess amount of liquid caramel for dunking.

While Thompson's version of Ball was goofy overall, especially while holding chocolate shoes, there was some truth in the depiction. The founder of the Big Baller Brand has built a reputation for making bold claims. For example, he declared that Lonzo was already better than Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry without ever stepping onto an NBA court.

There are several other examples of Ball's bold claims, including the time that he mentioned himself in the same sentence as the greatest NBA player of all time. "Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one," Ball said in 2017. This comment turned some heads considering that Jordan won six championships and created a legacy in the process.