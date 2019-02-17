‘SNL’: Some Viewers Bored of Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Impression

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live with his impression of President Donald Trump this weekend, and some fans are getting tired of the bit.

Baldwin took three weeks off from SNL between appearances as the satirical president. One of those was a re-run week without a new episode, while in another, he did show up in a pre-recorded Digital Short. Still, SNL leaned heavily on his comeback in advertising this Saturday’s live broadcast, and after seeing it, some fans wondered why.

“This cold open is lazy and lame,” one fan declared. “Alec Baldwin needs to hang up the blonde wig. So tired.”

I think we’re all tired of seeing @realDonaldTrump so why can’t @nbcsnl come up with better skits than @AlecBaldwin doing Trump… it’s getting repetitive & boring. Hope to see something different – like a skit about the Miranda Lambert incident – THAT might be funny. 🤔 — Dina Huntinghorse (@AZNativeJewel) February 17, 2019



“I think we’re all tired of seeing @realDonaldTrump so why can’t @nbcsnl come up with better skits than @AlecBaldwin doing Trump… it’s getting repetitive & boring,” added another. “Hope to see something different – like a skit about the Miranda Lambert incident – THAT might be funny.”

Fans even compared Baldwin’s impression to past SNL presidential parodies, and to others on the air today who are playing President Trump.

“Chevy Chase’s impression of Gerald Ford, which was basically just Chevy doing deadpan pratfalls, was infinitely more accurate and sharper satire than Alec Baldwin’s Trump,” one fan wrote. “I don’t even know what voice Baldwin is doing. It has no resemblance to the Idiot in chief’s. There are just boatloads of Trump satirists who are funnier in great part because you can totally hear it. Trevor Noah doesn’t even dress up and he nails [Trump’s] cadence 100x better.”

I don’t even know what voice Baldwin is doing. It has no resemblance to the Idiot in chief’s. There are just boatloads of Trump satirists who are funnier in great part because you can totally hear it. Trevor Noah doesn’t even dress up & he nails T’s cadence 100 x better. — STEVE HUFF (@SteveHuff) February 17, 2019



Of course, many loved this weekend’s cold open as well. It took aim at the president through his latest press conference, where he went off-script and accepted questions from reporters on the White House lawn.

“SNL was absolutely SPOT ON with the cold opening tonight,” one fan wrote. “Trump’s hot mess of a press conference yesterday made it so easy to parody!”

Meanwhile, regardless of the social media consensus, the ratings are in favor of Baldwin’s appearances. According to a report by The Wrap, SNL‘s sky-high ratings can be correlated to its parodies of President Trump. The show is seeing its highest ratings in 24 years this season — the best Nielsen ratings since the days of Chris Farley, Adam Sandler and Norm MacDonald.

Meanwhile, if anyone is truly sick of Baldwin’s impression it is President Trump himself. The embattled leader got on Twitter early on Sunday morning to rage against this weekend’s skit in a series of disconnected posts.

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019



“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” he wrote. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.