‘SNL’: Travis Scott Performances Spark Conversation on Social Media

Travis Scott brought hits from his No. 1 album Astroworld to Saturday Night Live, with fans of the series taking their opinions on his sound to social media.

The rapper, who will be embarking on his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour later this year, performed songs from his most recent album on the variety sketch series.

For the first performance of the night, Scott performed hit song, “SKELETONS,” and featured a band and a model sitting and posing on a carousel horse. Fans of the show were split on liking the performance, and complaining of the autotune

I despise auto tune #SNL — Luv Wins ✊🏾 Resist 🌊🌊🌊 (@luvwinsresist) October 7, 2018

“Sigh…another week, another terrible musical guest on #SNL. Who is in charge of booking??” one user wrote.

“Whoa John Mayer and Travis Scott? I can dig this so much,” another user wrote.

“I thought that was a beatbox. Didn’t even hear lyrics. [Laughing out loud],” a third user commented.

For the second performance of the night, Scott performed his hit, “SICKO MODE” as holograms decorated the stage, paying homage to DJ Screw.

Travis Scott with the DJ Screw tribute #SNL — My Name is actually Jeff (@icj3k) October 7, 2018

“Travis Scott’s sons alight… nice beat though,” one user commented.

“‘Astro… World? What’s that?’ — My mom when she came into the room during Travis Scott’s performance,” another user shared.

“Is this a song or performance art?” another person tweeted.

Scott also made an appearance on one sketch from the episode, featuring host Awkwafina and other Saturday Night Live cast members engaging in a dance battle to the tunes of poplar game shows.

Along with his tour, Scott is one of many acts who will be honoring late rapper Mac Miller at an upcoming memorial concert to be held on Oct. 31.

Other artists expected to perform at the Los Angeles Greek Theatre show include Action Bronson, Anderson Paak, Chance the Raper, Domo Genesis, Dylan Reynolds, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D., Miguel, Njomza, Schoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat and Ty Dolla Sign.

Scott is also rumored to be in negotiations to make a guest appearance on the upcoming Super Bowl LIII Halftime show — which is set to be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3 — alongside rumored headliner Maroon 5 and other guest Cardi B.

Aside from his music, Travis Scott is also known for his relationship with reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. The couple shares baby girl Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.