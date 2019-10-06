‘SNL’: Taylor Swift Performs and Social Media Goes Wild

Taylor Swift returned to the Saturday Night Live stage, and viewers had lots to say. The pop star took the stage as musical guest for the 45th season’s second episode, hosted by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, bringing songs from her Lover album into life.

The singer has been promoting her new album since its release on Aug. 23. She was expected to perform the single, “Lover,” as well as a surprise song from the album she had not performed on TV before.

The performances brought many of her fans to social media to compliment her voice and style during the show. Other viewers were not as kind to the pop star, complaining about the show’s choice of performer for the week.

Take a look at Saturday Night Live viewers’ reactions to Taylor Swift‘s performances on this week’s episode.

‘Lover’

I loved (no pun intended) Taylor’s last album, so I’m definitely watching this performance. #SNL — Marcus S. (Yankees lead ALDS 2-0) (@goodwillfiction) October 6, 2019

“Lover” was released as the album’s third official single a week before the album’s release. The song was written by Swift. Fans seemed to enjoy the more stripped down version of the love ballad.

The Good

Taylor Swift and her piano all in green.#SNL — Paul Muad’Dibs On That Pizza (@cloneposter) October 6, 2019

Some fans loved Swift’s green theme for the rendition of her beloved single.

We don’t have to worry the musical guest will be bad tonight! @taylorswift13 is here! #SNL — Randy (@RandyRNB) October 6, 2019

Loving It

“Okay but I love this stripped down piano version of ‘Lover,’” one fan wrote.

“she looks & sounds so beautiful wow,” another user commented.

The Bad

Taylor Swift thinks it’s St. Patrick’s Day #SNL — ghost dog. (@JeetoCheesus) October 6, 2019

Some fans complained about Swift’s live singing in the slower version of the song. While others criticized her choice of outfit.

bruh can Taylor go back to her roots no thanks to this pop stuff I miss the old Taylor #SNL — ava💫 (@avuhhhh12) October 6, 2019

How y’all listen to rolyat askn for a friend #SNL — NOT MY PRESIDENT (@jinxiejinxx32) October 6, 2019

‘False God’

THERE’S A SAXOPHONE YALL ITS DEFINITELY FALSE GOD #TaylorOnSNL — avery🦋 (@colleensrydel) October 6, 2019

Swift performed beloved track “False God” as her second song of the night, making many fans jump for joy on social media. The song was co-written by Swift and Jack Antonoff.

THE SAX OH MY GOD IT IS FALSE GOD #TaylorOnSNL @taylornation13 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Mallory 🦋✨💗 (@hlpmehldontoyou) October 6, 2019

The Good

False God is such a night time song, such a good choice for tonight #SNL — #1 Cornelia Street stan (@blankswift_13) October 6, 2019

Fans were overjoyed over the favorite track getting its due with a performance on the show.

The Bad

Taylor Swift always seems forced to me. #SNL — Mrs. International (@TheBookOf_A) October 6, 2019

Other viewers criticized Taylor’s presence on stage. While others simply thought it was boring.

Commercials

While her musical performances dominated the conversation, Swift made appearances on Amazon, as well as featurette for her upcoming film, Cats. One fan joked about Swift’s many ads during the episode.

there have been more taylor appearances in the commercials than in snl tonight #SNL — dani (@JakkuSmoak) October 6, 2019

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will air next on Oct. 12 and welcome David Harbour as host and musical guest Camila Cabello.