‘SNL’ Shows How Bill Cosby Spends His Time in Jail

On Saturday Night Live this weekend, Bill Cosby was the focus of one hilarious sketch, where Seth Meyers starring as his new jail cell mate.

Meyers found Cosby still pretending to be the respected comedian he once was, as if nothing happened when he was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on sexual assault charges.

“I am in my prime. I’m in jail and loving it. No kids saying the darnest things. Limited interaction with Camille,” Cosby, played by Kenan Thompson, said. He was also surprised by the amount of Jell-O eaten in prison.

Cosby also corrected Meyers for not calling him “Dr. Cosby,” before ranting about how “young people” who wear their pants around their “b-u-t-t’s” belong in jail.

The disgraced comedian also showed Meyers what he has hiding under his prison bunk. This included his “beloved” – a really long hoagie.

“Wow, so you really eat huge hoagies?” Meyers asked.

“Well, not any more. They put me in jail for loving salty foods,” Cosby replied.

“That’s not why you’re in jail,” Meyers said.

Cosby also apparently dug a hole to hide his hoagies in, despite only being in jail for four days. He also asked Meyers to help him hide his pet turtle.

“Turtle? I thought this was Quincy Jones! Quincy, you gonna sit there and lie to my face,” Cosby said.

At this point, Meyers demanded he switch cells. Cosby then complained about everyone he mentors turning on him.

“Can I ask you something? And this is gonna come out way meaner than I intend,” Meyers said. “But have you considered just dying?”

“Well, I can’t. My love of dancing is its own defibrillator,” Cosby replied, before showing Meyers how dancing saves his life.

Meyers said it was terrifying to see how happy Cosby is. “I’m busting out, I’ve got Woody Allen to drive the getaway car,” Cosby told Meyers.

Meyers later suggested to Cosby that he come to terms with what he did, but Cosby said that was the “dumbest thing I have ever heard… applause!”

The sketch ended with Meyers being transferred to another cell, and Cosby dancing to music.

On Sept. 25, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University staffer, in 2004. More than 60 women have accused the former Cosby Show star of sexual assault and misconduct, and he is still facing civil lawsuits.

“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others,” Constand wrote in her victim impact statement. “We may never know the full extend of his double life as a sexual predator but his decades-long reign of terror as a serial rapist is over.”

Photo Credit: NBC