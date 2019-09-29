‘SNL’ Season 45 Premiere: How to Watch, What Channel and What Time

The Saturday Night Live Season 45 premiere airs Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The season is kicking off with Zombieland: Double Tap star Woody Harrelson as host and “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish as musical performer. It also marks the debut of new cast members Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang.

If you are not near a television tonight, but still want to watch SNL live, you can log in to NBC.com with your cable or satellite subscription to stream your local NBC owned station or affiliate. NBC is also available to stream on your mobile device through the NBC app.

Many NBC stations are also available on internet TV platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, AT&T NOW, Sling and Fubo. Although the platforms are not free, they often let you sign up for a limited-time trial before your credit card is charged.

Aside from Yang and Fineman, most of the SNL cast is the same as last season. Michael Che and Colin Jost are back to lead the “Weekend Update” news desk. Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Mickey Day, Heidi Gardner, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villasenor are the repertory players. Yang, Fineman and Ego Nwodim are featured players.

There was only one departure, although it was a big one. Leslie Jones left to work on other projects.

While the premiere is Yang’s debut as a cast member, he wrote some of the funniest sketches on SNL last season. As Entertainment Weekly notes, Yang penned “Cheques” from Sandra Oh’s episode and co-wrote Emma Stone’s “The Actress” with Julio Torres. He famously appeared on camera in “Kremlin Meeting,” playing North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un and speaking real Korean.

Yang also appeared on 2 Dope Queens, Shrill, Broad City and High Maintenance.

NBC already announced the line-up for most of SNL‘s fall episodes. Fleabag mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge is hosting the Oct. 5 episode with Taylor Swift performing. Stranger Things star David Harbour will host on Oct. 12, with Camilla Cabello performing. Kristen Stewart will host on Nov. 2, while Eddie Murphy will make a historic performance on Dec. 2.

Murphy’s appearance will be his first time on the show since he appeared on the 40th anniversary special in 2015. He was a cast member from 1980 to 1984, just before he shot to superstardom. His best known sketches include “Gumby,” “White Like Me,” “Buckwheat” and “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood.”