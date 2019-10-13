‘SNL’ Announces Chance the Rapper as Host, Musical Guest for October 26 Episode

Saturday Night Live found its next host and musical guest! The NBC variety sketch series will welcome Chance the Rapper during the upcoming fourth episode of Season 45, acting as both host and musical guest for the night.

The episode is set to air exactly three months since the rapper celebrated the release of his album, The Big Day. Chance previously hosted the show in 2017, joined by musical guest Eminem. This will be the first time he acts as both host and musical guest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So far, the NBC series began the season with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.

The premiere saw Alec Baldwin and Liev Schreiber make special appearances as Donald Trump and himself, respectively in the cold open. Larry David and Maya Rudolph also visited to play as Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris during an “Impeachment Town Hall” sketch.

Eilish made her debut on the SNL stage with performances of her hit song “Bad Guy” and “I Love You” from her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Eilish made headlines with her gravity-bending performance of “Bad Guy” featuring her dancing on the walls and ceiling.

Episode 2 welcomed Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge as host, with Taylor Swift returning to the stage as musical guest. The singer performed her hits “Lover” and “False God,” with the latter featuring a solo from Saturday Night Live bandleader Lenny Pickett with the saxophone.

Episode 3 featured host David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, and marked the performing debut of Camila Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony player played songs from her upcoming second solo album, Romance. The cold open featured guest appearances by Billy Porter, Woody Harrelson and Lin Manuel Miranda for a town hall parody. The show also announced Kristen Stewart will host on Nov. 2, with the musical guest yet to be announced.

The sketch series has not revealed the next few guests set to come on the show but gave viewers a glimpse at the upcoming Christmas episode. The winter finale, set to air on Dec. 21 will feature the return of Eddie Murphy. This will mark his second return to the show since he was a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984. The comedian returned for the show’s 40th anniversary back in 2015.

Pete Davidson returned for the show’s third episode. He missed the first two episodes of the season due to production conflicts with the upcoming Suicide Squad film, directed by James Gunn.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next episode will air Oct. 26.