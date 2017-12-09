‘SNL’ Host Saoirse Ronan Faces Backlash Over ‘Offensive’ Stereotype in Sketch

Saoirse Ronan took some heat for the Aer Lingus sketch on “Saturday Night Live” last week.

Ronan says she specifically asked that the show include one “Irish” sketch while she hosted, but it’s the Irish people themselves who are voicing their distaste at the stereotypes in the scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The sketch features Ronan and Cecily Strong as stewardesses on Aer Lingus, a premier Irish airline. It features jokes about potatoes, Oscar Wilde and excessive amounts of pet dogs, as well as the obvious jab at the airline’s name. The laughter of the live audience is sparse, and people online arguing about whether or not it’s offensive all seem to agree that it wasn’t the show’s funniest moment.

Ronan appeared on the Late Late Show in Ireland this week, and responded to the controversy.

“I am not anti-Aer Lingus! I collect my points! That’s how often I fly @AerLingus! – Saoirse Ronan on that controversial Saturday Night Live @nbcsnl sketch #latelate pic.twitter.com/m88uQiLruN — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 8, 2017

“I am not anti-Aer Lingus! I collect my points,” Ronan joked. “and I eat ‘tato,” she later added.

Still, for many viewers in Ireland, it wasn’t enough.

#SaoriseRonan saying she was privileged to host @nbcsnl, asking she keep her Irish accent, which she hammed up, and asking for an Irish sketch which she fecked up. Not very Irish girl 😒 — Charlotte O’Sullivan (@eirerebel1965) December 8, 2017

Saoirse Ronan almost didn’t make her appearance on the #LateLate because a dog ran across the runway as her flight was taking off. — Seán Walsh (@seanwalsh0) December 8, 2017

Others responded as well, saying that the sketch wasn’t offensive, but that taking offense from it cast a bad light on Ireland itself.

I have always argued that the notion of “Irish begrudgery” is a total myth. But the bizarre domestic responses to Saoirse Ronan on here are changing my mind. — 🥃Donald Clarke🎬 (@DonaldClarke63) December 9, 2017

I’d hardly say being offended by the sketch is my response. More confused as to why the sketch was greenlit. — Michael Lysaght (@GallifreyanAv) December 9, 2017