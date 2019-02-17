‘SNL’ Reveals John Mulaney, Thomas Rhett to Headline March 2 Episode

Saturday Night Live will be counting on star power for its next episode.

The NBC long-running variety sketch series announced during the latest episode that John Mulaney and Thomas Rhett will be appearing on the March 2 episode, after taking a week off.

Mulaney is set to return almost a year since the last time he hosted the show in April 2018, with musical guest jack White. The comedian also made an appearance during the Jan. 19 episode to help cast member Pete Davidson address his recent social media scare.

The Weekend Update segment consisted of Davidson talking about how he has been doing better since he wrote a scary post on his now-deleted Instagram threatening to end his life, since Mulaney helped him start to live a more “sober and domestic life.”

The duo, who have been touring together as part of their comedy act in the past few months, also spent most of the appearance poking fun at Clint Eastwood’s latest film, The Mule.

Rhett’s upcoming SNL appearance comes as the country singer debuted a brand new song as part of the celebration of Sesame Street‘s 50th anniversary. Rhett, along with many characters from the beloved children’s television show came together to sing the new song “This Is My Street.”

The announcement came in the middle of Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle’s first episode as host of SNL. The actor stars in the beloved Showtime comedy Black Monday. He is also set to reprise his role as James Rhodes/War Machine in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, set to open in theaters on April 26.

The episode also featured singer Gary Clark Jr., who paid a visit to the show two weeks before the release of his highly-anticipated album, This Land.

This past year has been an interesting year for Saturday Night Live, with many people serving as host for the first time. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan first delighted viewers during the first episode of the year on Jan. 19 with musical guest Greta Van Fleet. The show then welcomed James McAvoy as host and rapper Meek Mill as the performer.

After taking a week off for the Super Bowl, the series returned featuring pop sensation Halsey acting as both the host and musical guest for the Feb. 9 episode, which featured her performances of hit song “Without Me” and “Eastside,” a collaboration with benny blanco and Khalid.

Will you be watching the upcoming episode? Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.