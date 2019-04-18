‘SNL’ Reveals Emma Thompson, Jonas Brothers as Guests for May 11 Episode

Saturday Night Live revealed the hosts for its last episodes for Season 44, including Oscar-winner Dame Emma Thompson for the Saturday, May 11 episode.

Thompson’s musical guest will be the recently reunited Jonas Brothers. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas released their first single together in six years, “Sucker,” in March. Earlier this month, they released the single “Cool” and are reportedly working on a new album.

And now…for the final time this season… 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸. 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲. 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘀. pic.twitter.com/GsMU3RYIAC — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 17, 2019

As for Thompson, the beloved British actress who will make her SNL debut, is hosting the show before her new movie, Late Night hits theaters on June 7. Written by and co-starring The Office‘s Mindy Kaling, the film stars Thompson as a late-night talk show host who begins to suspect she is losing her show. The film also stars Halston Sage, John Lithgow, Reid Scott, Amy Tyan and Ike Barinholtz. It was directed by Transparent‘s Nisha Ganatra and will be released by Amazon.

Thompson also voiced a character in the new Laika stop-motion animated film Missing Link, which opened on April 12. She stars in Men In Black: International, which hits theaters on June 14, and Last Christmas, which opens on Nov. 15.

HBO also announced that Thompson will star in Years and Years, a new series written by Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who) and directed by Simon Cellan Jones (Jessica Jones). Rory Kinnear, T’Nia Miller, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid also star.

In Years and Years, Thompson plays Vivienne Rook, a celebrity-turned-political figure with controversial opinions that divide Britain. It begins one night in 2019, when members of the Lyons family get together. It takes place over a 15-year period, tracking all the changes the family experiences as life in Britain is shaken by political, economic and technological advances.

The series will last six episodes and will be produced by HBO with BBC One and CANAL+.

SNL announced the Season 44 finale on May 18 will be hosted by Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with DJ Khaled as his musical guest.

The season finale will air after Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26. The film is Rudd’s first appearance in an Avengers movie, since his character was not in the action in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Last year, Rudd signed on to star in a new Netflix series, Living With Yourself.

The next new episode of Saturday Night Live is on May 4, with Adam Sandler hosting and Shawn Mendes performing.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

