‘SNL’ Reveals Steve Carell as Host, Ella Mai as Musical Guest for Nov. 17

Saturday Night Live has revealed that Office alum Steve Carell will be host the sketch comedy’s upcoming Nov. 17 episode.

In addition to Carell, the musical guest will singer Ella Mai.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While fans will have to wait until next week to see Carell return to the late night series, audiences will be able to see actor Liev Schreiber host the show for the first time ever on Nov.10.

Carell is likely hosting the show to promote his new film Welcome to Marwen, which will be released in theaters in Dec. 21, 2018.

Welcome to Marwen is a drama film that stars Carell as Mark Hogancamp, “a victim of a violent assault” who “constructs a miniature World War II village, called Marwencol, in his yard to help in his recovery.”

The film is co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis who is the man behind iconic films such as Forrest Gump, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Back to the Future.

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Zemeckis opened up about making Welcome to Marwen, specifically addressing how “hard” it is to capture the tone of a film in a two-three minute trailer.

“I have to say that the marketing department and the trailer department – who designed this trailer – did a really great job. And listen, it’s an art form that I personally don’t understand. So I’m sort of the last person… for a lot of reasons! I’m the one person on the entire Earth with zero objectivity about any of this,” he joked

“I look at the trailer and I’m astounded. Sometimes in a good way, sometimes in a negative way, as to what their thinking is, the way to sell a movie. But it’s always difficult when you’re doing a movie that’s first of all original, and secondly deals with very complex emotional things, wrapped in an outrageous fantasy,” Zemeckis continued.

“Yes, this is a tall order for any marketing department, let me put it that way,” he concluded.

In addition to Carell, Welcome to Marwen also stars Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, Gwendoline Christie, Leslie Zemeckis, and Neil Jackson.

As for Carell’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live, this will mark only his second time hosting. He first hosted in 2005, and then again in 2008. However, Carell has actually worked closely with the show for many years, appearing as the voice of Gary in the shows animated “Ambiguiouly Gay Duo” sketches.

Photo Credit: NBC