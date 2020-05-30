New 'SNL' Not on Tonight, NBC Re-Airs Woody Harrelson Hosted Episode, With Musical Guest Billie Eilish

✖

After three hilarious "At Home" episodes stemming from the start of quarantine in March to May, Saturday Night Live might be off until fall but fans can catch up on all the hilarity from its 45th season by reliving the fun. While no new episode is on tonight, NBC is re-airing its season premiere episode featuring guest host, Woody Harrelson, and performer Billie Eilish. The episode is preceded by a rerun of the Charles Barkley episode from Jan. 9, 2010 with musical guest Alicia Keys at 10 p.m. ET.

Harrelson and Eilish's episode originally aired on Sept. 28 as the Season 45 premiere. The episode included a handful of other guests, as Alec Baldwin stopped by to reprise his role as President Donald Trump and Larry David appeared in the "DNC Town Hall" sketch as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Liev Schreiber also made a brief appearance in the cold open, as Trump called him to ask for the fictional Ray Donovan's help.

The episode included two memorable performances from Eilish. She performed her biggest hit "Bad Guy" on a special stage that rotated to make it appear as if she was dancing on the walls and ceiling. She also performed "I Love You."

Another unforgettable sketch that night was "Inside The Beltway," in which Harrelson, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson as political pundits discussing the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry. The pundits are sure that Trump finally did something that will force him out of office, but Thompson repeatedly reminded them that Trump has stayed in office, no matter what unprecedented thing he has done.

The sketch moved at such a fast pace that a stagehand was caught on camera trying to help Bryant make a quick change. That forced Bryant and everyone else to break character for the rest of the sketch. Harrelson might have also found a role that could bring him back repeatedly this season. During the "DNC Town Hall" sketch, he played Vice President Joe Biden for the first time. Harrelson played the role to great effect again in the "CNN Equality Town Hall Cold Open" sketch at the start of last weekend's David Harbour-hosted episode.

The second episode of Season 45 features the return of Chance the Rapper. The musician previously appeared on the show in December 2015 as a musical guest, then returned as performer and host in 2017. During Chance's last appearance, he appeared in the Emmy-winning viral sketch "Come Back, Barack," a '90s R&B inspired sketch co-starring Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd. The trio pleaded with former President Barack Obama to come back to work.

Chance also starred in a hilarious sketch where he played the MSG Network's Knicks courtside reporter filling in for the missing Rangers rinkside reporter. Chance played the same role again in a special NHL sketch earlier this month. His new appearance on SNL comes after the release of his album The Big Day and the music video for the single "We Go High," notes Rolling Stone.