‘SNL’ Rails Against Donald Trump’s Impeachment Defense During ‘Weekend Update’

Another episode of Saturday Night Live has come and gone, leaving another batch of jokes aimed at President Donald Trump. As is par for the course, Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che teed up a series of jokes about the POTUS to kick off their segment. The main topic of the week was the ongoing impeachment inquiry directed at Trump after he allegedly asked Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden in exchange for foreign aid.

Jost was first up, firing off jokes about Trump’s relationship with the media and the time he has to spend fighting the impeachment inquiry.

“As impeachment gains momentum, President Trump said he may stop referring to the media as ‘fake news’ and start calling them ‘corrupt news.’ And the media says they may stop referring to him as ‘President Trump’ and start calling him ‘former-President Trump,” Jost quipped. “Trump brushed off any concerns about impeachment saying, ‘I’m used to it. It’s like putting on a suit,’ meaning it’s a massive daily struggle that takes up most of his mornings.”

Che then went on to insult Trump’s intelligence, saying he had a limited vocabulary and was also guilty of quid pro quo, which means exchanging a favor for another.

“Trump keeps saying there was no quid pro quo, which tells me that there was mad quid pro quo,” Che said. “Whenever a guy with like a 30-word vocabulary starts 30-word vocabulary starts quoting the law in Latin it’s because he breaks the law all the time. That’s only something you can learn the hard way. There’s guys that can barely count but can somehow tell you exactly how much cocaine you can carry before it’s considered trafficking. (That’s three grams, by the way.)”

He then went on a riff about comparing Trump to the mentally handicapped literary character Lennie Small from John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men. Following that, he noted just how much time Trump spends on Twitter compared to model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, who is well known for her Twitter presence and following.

“Trump tweeted 800 times in the past month. For context, Chrissy Teigen tweeted 218 times,” he said. “Not a political expert, but I feel like the president should be busier than Chrissy Teigen.”

Before moving on, Jost took one more swipe at Trump. This jab was centered on Trump tweeting out a strange video meme about the Bidens that was set to the 2005 Nickelback song.

“Twitter removed an anti-Joe-Biden Nickelback meme posted by the president, which is a sentence that if you had said it at any other time in history, would have meant that you were in the middle of a stroke,” Jost said. “I also want to point out that Nickelback is Canadian, so Trump was still technically using foreigners to go after Joe Biden.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

