‘SNL’ Pokes Fun at Donald Trump State of the Union During ‘Them Trumps’ Sketch

Saturday Night Live parodied President Donald Trump‘s recent State of the Union Address in its latest episode.

The long-running NBC variety sketch series tackled the speech, which was delayed a week due to the record-setting federal government shutdown, during a recorded sketch featuring host Halsey as one of the president’s aides in a new Them Trumps sketch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The recurring sketch based on the premise “What if Donald Trump Was Black?” and also an Empire parody, saw the first family discussing the drama round the family as they head toward the House.

“This is America and even though I’m black,” Darius Trump (Kenan Thompson) says before the car gets stopped by police.

In a sneak peek to the next “episode” Darius interacts with a white police officer, complaining about how he is getting interrogated even though he is not driving. He is still asked to step out of the car, and he asks the family to record the altercation for WorldStar.

President Trump addressed Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 5 and delivered a speech that had major themes of unity amid the current political climate, the continued disagreements about funding the construction of the border wall and other topics.

One of the night’s most viral moments came as the President asked for the rejection of “the politics of revenge,” when the manner in which Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi clapped at Trump became one of the internet’s most beloved memes overnight.

While many believed Pelosi’s pursed lips were meant as a sarcastic gesture at the President, the speaker told reporters a day after the speech that her applause was sincere.

“It wasn’t sarcastic,” Speaker Pelosi told reporters Wednesday, pointing to the language that inspired to applaud — and Trump’s own history of personal attacks on his opponents, PEOPLE writes.

“Look at what I was applauding,” Pelosi said. “I wanted him to know that it was very welcomed.”

Other viral moments from the speech included viewers who were amused by Trump’s crooked tie, many commenters who noticed that daughter Tiffany Trump was wearing white as the Democratic women of Congress had agreed to wear white to the event and others’ comments on Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next episode airs Feb. 16 featuring Don Cheadle as host and Gary Clark Jr. as musical guest.

Photo Credit: Megan Krause/NBC