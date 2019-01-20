‘SNL’ Picks Sean Spicer for ‘Masked Singer’ Poodle in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Joke

Saturday Night Live joked that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is the poodle on Fox’s The Masked Singer in a joke about Celebrity Big Brother tapping Anthony Scaramucci for its new cast.

“It was announced that Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House Communications Director for less than two weeks, is joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother,” Colin Jost said on “Weekend Update.” “While Sean Spicer is 100 percent the poodle on The Masked Singer.”

On Jan. 13, CBS announced that Scaramucci would be the former Trump Administration member locked in the Big Brother house for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2, following in the footsteps of Omarosa Manigault from Season 1. Scaramucci is infamous for being fired as the White House Communications Director 10 days after he was named to the position and only six days after he started working in the role.

Since he left the administration in July 2017, “The Mooch” has continued to appear on television and wrote the book Trump, The Blue-Collar President.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that members of the Celebrity Big Brother cast will earn $100,000. Winners will take home $250,000. However, during Season 1, Manigault was reportedly paid $1 million to appear on the show, even though she fell far short of winning.

The other members of the Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 cast are Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ricky Williams, Jonathan Bennett, Dina Lohan, Tamar Braxton, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kandi Burruss, Natalie Eva Marie and Ryan Lochte.

On The Masked Singer, the rabbit is one of the singers still unmasked. After the rabbit performed Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ la Vida Loca” during week two, viewers became convinced that *NSYNC member Joey Fatone was behind the mask. However, Fatone insisted he is not the rabbit.

As for Spicer, he served as President Donald Trump’s first Press Secretary. He stayed in the job until July 21, 2017 and also served as acting White House Communications Director before Scaramucci was hired.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Celebrity Big Brother’s new season kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

