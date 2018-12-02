Pete Davidson Welcomes First-Time ‘SNL’ Host Claire Foy With Special ‘Tradition’ in New Promo

Saturday Night Live kicks off December tonight with first-time host Claire Foy, who was introduced to some traditions at Studio 8H by Pete Davidson in a teaser released this week.

After a tour of the studio, Davidson told Foy there is a tradition every host has to go through. The tradition is a musical food fight in front of the SNL band stage, but the fun is interrupted by Heidi Gardner, who is trying to figure out what they are doing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s an SNL tradition,” Foy said.

“What tradition?” Gardner asked.

“All right, I just wanted to have a food fight like in the movie,” Davidson said.

“Well, that’s my lunch,” Garner pointed out.

Foy was surprised, especially considering how much food they threw at each other.

“So, you owe me $413,” Garner said.

Foy looked at Davidson, who just said, “Pay the woman.”

This is the first time Foy has hosted SNL. She is best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown, which earned her a Golden Globe and an Emmy. She earned her breakthrough role in the 2015 miniseries Wolf Hall as Anne Boleyn. This year, she appeared on the big screen as Neil Armstrong’s first wife Janet in First Man, opposite Ryan Gosling; as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl In The Spider’s Web; and in Steven Soderbergh’s horror movie Unsane.

While Foy is best known for her dramatic roles, Foy showed off some of her comedic chops on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. She performed the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” from memory on the show.

The musical guest for this weekend’s episode is another SNL first-timer, Anderson .Paak. The Grammy-nominated singer released his third album, Oxnard, in November.

Foy’s episode is the first new episode since the Nov. 17 episode hosted by Steve Carell. That episode was highlighted by a miniature The Office reunion during Carell’s monologue, when Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms and Ellie Kemper showed up to convince Carell to star in an Office revival. The episode also included a hilarious music video tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a controversial joke about Amazon from “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost.

While some shows are taking the winter holiday season off, Saturday Night Live is surprisingly not. Next week’s episode on Dec. 8 will be hosted by Aquaman star Jason Momoa, with Mumford and Sons slated to perform new music.

The Dec. 15 episode will feature Matt Damon hosting for the first time since 2002, and making his first appearance on the show since his impersonation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the season premiere. Damon’s musical guest will be producer Mark Ronson with Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus and Ronson will likely perform new music from their upcoming collaboration. On Thursday, they released the video for “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays.

Photo credit: NBC