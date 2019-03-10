‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Smacks Down Critics of Kate Beckinsale Relationship

Pete Davidson publicly acknowledged his relationship with Kate Beckinsale during Saturday Night Live, and came out gunning for their critics.

During the show’s Weekend Update segment, the 25-year-old comic followed up a bit about R. Kelly and Michael Jackson by bashing anyone who has a problem with the age difference between himself and the 45-year-old Underworld star.

After his music-related rant, Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost eased him into talking about the new relationship.

“Is there anything else you want to talk about? Just anything else going on?” Jost said.

“No, I don’t think so,” Davidson replied.

Jost pushed harder, saying, “Not like a new girlfriend situation at all or anything?”

Davidson relented and name-checked numerous male celebrities who have had relationships with much younger women but face little scrutiny. Among those mentioned were President Donald Trump and Larry King (who was mentioned 3 times).

“O.K., yeah. Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” he said. “But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

Davidson then ended with that mic drop of a moment, after a segment full of bold remarks. The aforementioned Kelly and Jackson section of the bit for all about how to justify listening to their music in light of allegations of sexual abuse.

“So have you guys seen the R. Kelly documentary? Before I continue, this guy is a monster. And he should go to jail forever. But if you support the Catholic Church, isn’t that like the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?” Davidson said. “I don’t really see the difference, only one’s music is significantly better. No, ’cause the other day my mom was like, ‘I’m going to Mass,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go listen to the ‘Ignition’ remix.”

While he seemed against cutting out creators’ work due to allegations, he did say fans should offset their support with donations to charity.

“So here’s my plan and hopefully you guys like it. Every time any of us listen to a song or watch a movie made by an accused sexual predator, you have to give a dollar to charity that helps sexual assault survivors,” he said. “I’ve already donated $142. That’s just from the ‘Ignition’ remix alone.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

