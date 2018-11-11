‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Faces off With Veteran Dan Crenshaw During ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson apologized for his bad joke about Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan and was running for (and later won) a U.S. House seat in Texas. Crenshaw even stopped by the Weekend Update set to accept Davidson’s apology.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart, it was a poor choice of words,” Davidson said. “The man is a war hero and deserves all the respect in the world. And if any good came of this, maybe it was for one day, the left and the right finally came together to agree on something. That I’m a d—.”

“You think?” Crenshaw, who was easily elected on Tuesday, said as he slid into the camera frame.

Davidson thanked Crenshaw for coming, and then he thanked Davidson for making a Republican look good.

Davidson then took the time to explain to viewers how Crenshaw lost his eye while serving in his third tour in Afghanistan. He then apologized directly to Crenshaw.

“Thank you Pete. I appreciate you saying that,” Crenshaw said.

“So we good?” Davidson asked.

“We’re good. Apology accepted,” Crenshaw said.

However, Crenshaw’s phone started ringing, and his ringtone was an Ariana Grande song. Davidson, who recently broke up with Grande, smirked and looked away as Crenshaw took his phone out.

“Ariana Grande? That’s low,” Davidson said.

“Do you know her?” Crenshaw said.

“Oh, that was fun,” Davidson said awkwardly.

The original joke about Crenshaw that landed Davidson in hot water was him giving his first impressions of pictures of Republican candidates. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson said of a photo of Crenshaw.

To get back at Davidson, Crenshaw gave his first impressions of pictures of the comedian.

“This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw was on a roll, so he gave two more “first impressions.”

“Pete looks like a Troll doll with a tapeworm,” he said.

“Pete looks like Martin Short in The Santa Clause 3,” Crenshaw said in a third go-round. “By the way, one of these people is actually good on SNL.”

“No, you’re right,” Davidson said. “You’re not wrong.”

Crenshaw was given a chance to speak seriously, and said this proves that Americans can forgive one another.

“We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other,” Crenshaw said. “This is Veterans Day weekend, which means this is a good time for every American to connect with a veteran. Maybe say, ‘Thanks for your service.’ But I would actually encourage you to say something else. Tell a veteran, ‘Never forget.’”

“When you say ‘Never forget’ to a veteran, you are saying implying that, as an American, you are in it with them,” Crenshaw continued. “Not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful fellow Americans who will never forget the sacrifices of veterans past and present. And never forget those we lost on 9/11, heroes like Pete’s father.”

Crenshaw and Davidson then shook hands.

“Never forget! And that is from both of us,” Davidson said.

Photo Credit: NBC