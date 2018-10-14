‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Drags Kanye West Pro-Trump Speech on ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update segment brought out cast member Pete Davidson to give his take on last week’s musical guest Kanye West‘s post-show speech complimenting President Donald Trump’s presidency.

After a segment that involved mostly comments about new Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Colin Jost referred back to the pro-Trump speech West gave to audiences at the studio after the show went off the air.

Davidson came out during this week’s Weekend Update to give his comments on the speech, which reportedly made some of the cast members onstage uncomfortable.

“First off, a lot of people though [Michael] Che should be the one to talk about Kanye, but we discussed it…. cause Che is black, but I’m crazy and we both know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now,” Davidson started.

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after he went off the air was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here,” he added. “And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern, and we all had to stand behind him.”

The show then changed to footage from the speech where Kanye spoke, as the cast looked awkward, and Davidson points himself out, showing his face looking down in shame during the awkward moment.

“I said, ‘I want a career,’ so I leave,” Davidson said.

He continued, “So, Kanye was wearing a MAGA hat, uh… and he started by saying, people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it, he wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it… I wish I bullied you, I wish I would’ve suggested that it would bother some people like, your wife, or every black person ever.”

Then adding he wished someone had told him not to wear a purple hat, that he showed in a photo of himself and fiancée Ariana Grande.

“Then Kanye said that Democrats broke up Black families with welfare, and that slavery is not real… Do you know how wrong you have to be about politics to be for like, me to notice? Do you know how annoying that is?” Davidson said. “Kanye is a genius, but like a musical genius, like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog eating genius. I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinion about things that aren’t hot dog related.”

He continued, “Kanye, I know you’re like ‘Yo, this is the real me. I’m off the meds…’ There’s no shame in the medicine game, there’s nothing wrong with taking them. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jacka—. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom and my mailman.”

Jost then asked Davidson if there was anything he could to win back his affection. Davidson pulled out a red hat with the phrase, “Make Kanye 2006 Again,” receiving overwhelming applause from the audience.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC