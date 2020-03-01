‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Called out by Lawmaker He Mocked on Show for Saying He Was ‘Forced’ to Apologize

In his Netflix special, Alive From New York, comedian and actor, Pete Davidson takes aim at a number of public figures. The Saturday Night Live star even mentioned Dan Crenshaw on his stand-up special — a Republican lawmaker who previously appeared on the NBC program in November 2018 after Davidson made fun of his eye patch. After the revelation emerging, Crenshaw has now responded to Davidson’s recent comments, according to TooFab.

For those that have not seen the stand-up special on Netflix yet, Davidson expressed how he was “forced” to apologize to Crenshaw for a joke that he made about the lawmaker’s eyewear (he referred to Crenshaw as a “hitman from a porno” on SNL).

“So I made fun of this guy with an eye patch and then, like, I kind of got forced to apologize,” the comedian said. “My roommate [whom Davidson jokingly refers to his mother as his roommate] thought I should apologize so that I didn’t get shot in the face.”

On Friday, Crenshaw appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss Davidson’s comments, where he admitted it was all a “little sad.”

“I can’t get out of Pete Davidson’s head,” Crenshaw said on the program. “He’s been — he’s been thinking about me a lot for the past year as he builds this comedy routine, apparently. I’m not so sure his jokes always land, but it is what it is.”

“It’s like our comedic careers are joined at the hip because he can’t stop thinking about me. It’s a little sad,” he added.

Crewshaw went on to say how the two had a “really good moment” at the time in 2018 when he appeared on SNL. “America liked it. The left and right liked it. So, you know, we don’t really want to ruin that.”

The lawmaker not only noted he’ll be taking Davidson’s comments with a grain of salt, but he also recounted an anecdote about the time that he met with the SNL star when he appeared on the program in November 2018.

“To be fair, if we took everything that comedians said on a Netflix special seriously, man our country would be in a world of hurt,” Crenshaw said. “I would like to remember the guy that I saw in person and hung out with that night. “

“The Pete Davidson I remember, you know, he went out to buy some cigarettes while we were rehearsing, and came back because he had found this lighter that said ‘Never Forget’ on it and he gave that to me as a gesture,” he continued to explain. “He said this was kind of cool that this happened to come up as he was buying cigarettes.”

