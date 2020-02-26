Pete Davidson's Engagement to Ariana Grande Is Brutally Honest Material in His Netflix Special

Even though it may be hard to believe, it's been almost two years since Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance dominated headlines. Now, for his upcoming Netflix comedy special, Alive From New York, Davidson is commenting on his relationship with the pop star like never before.

According to E! News, Davidson remarked in the special that talking about his ex is "fair game" because she has discussed him publicly via interviews and in her song, "Thank U Next," which was released shortly after they split. The Saturday Night Live star even said that he feels alright with airing out his own "dirty laundry" because of an interview that Grande did with Vogue in which she called her engagement to Davidson an "amazing distraction."

"Could you imagine if I did that?" He quipped in the special. "My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s--ting on my ex... Can you imagine if I did that s--t?" E! News noted that the last part of his joke is in reference to the controversy surrounding Grande's seemingly darkened skin tone on her August 2019 Vogue cover.

Elsewhere in his Netflix special, Davidson noted that people can typically seek comfort in their friends and family after a breakup. But, thanks to the release of "Thank U, Next," that proved to be a little difficult. He joked that his friends, and even his grandfather, told him, "Peter, it's a slap. I'm really sorry. It's a good song and I don't even listen to that s--t."

While he wasn't afraid to air out his dirty laundry by addressing the success of "Thank U, Next" and even Grande's comment about his genitalia, Davidson did say that there was one major thing that he could say about their relationship. The SNL star noted that the pair's relationship definitely helped make him "famous and a household name for no reason."

Davidson and Grande reportedly began dating back in May 2018. Shortly after it was reported that the pair were an item, it was revealed in June that the two had become engaged. However, the couple wasn't meant to be, as they called it quits a few months later in October.

“It was way too much too soon,” a source reportedly close to Grande told PEOPLE about the couple's split. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”