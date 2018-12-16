‘SNL’ Parodies ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ in Cold Open With Alec Baldwin, Matt Damon, Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro

Saturday Night Live presented viewers and Alec Baldwin‘s President Donald Trump an alternate world where Trump does not become president in a parody of Frank Capra’s Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life.

At the beginning of the sketch, Kenan Thompson appeared to Trump as the angel Clarence and took him to a White House holiday party where he met members of the Trump Administration. In this alternate reality, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant) works in public relations and Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller) is not going to prison.

Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) also divorced Trump, and Brett Kavanaugh (guest host Matt Damon) also never became a Supreme Court justice. Instead, Merrick Garland, who President Barack Obama nominated to be the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s replacement, was re-nominated to the Court by Hillary Clinton. Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) also lived out his dream to become a DJ instead of sitting between Trump and Rep. Nancy Pelosi without talking.

Clarence also told Trump that Americans love him because all of his ideas are “impractical or insane.”

“This is all so great. It’s like Robert Mueller doesn’t exist,” Trump said.

Just then, Mueller (played by Robert De Niro again) walked into the party. Mueller presented Trump with a picture of his grandson, since he has been spending so much time with him because “I don’t have to investigate some idiot for treason.”

“It sounds like you know I used to be president,” Trump said.

“Oh, I know everything… everything,” Mueller said.

At the end, Trump had an epiphany, realizing that the world actually needs him to be president.

“Wow, that was not the lesson at all,” Clarence said.

So in the end, Trump wished he was president again. Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) told Trump, “Listen Donald, every time a bell rings, someone you know quits or goes to jail.”

“So I am president again! It’s a Christmas miracle!” Trump yelled at the end of the sketch.

Fans at home loved seeing the sketch, although some did not like seeing the Frank Capra classic sullied by a Trump parody.

“I just saw one of the best opens on #SNL ever. Having #Trump playing George in a spoof of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is hilarious. Well written, and well executed,” one fan wrote.

“This #SNL cold open, Trump’s It’s a Wonderful Life, is one for the ages,” another added.

“DONT YOU DARE DO A SATIRE OF ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE FOR TRUMP!!!! IT’S NOT EVEN F– FUNNY THAT YOURE PARODYING THIS,” an It’s A Wonderful Life superfan tweeted.

Others pointed out that SNL has parodied the movie before. In 2013, they filmed an alternate ending sketch.

