Why 'SNL' Isn't New Tonight, March 20  

Saturday Night Live's March vacation continues this weekend, as NBC is airing another repeat on Saturday, March 20. The peacock network is instead airing the Feb. 6 episode, which featured Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy as host and Phoebe Bridgers as the musical guest. That means more people will get to see Bridgers smash her guitar, which surprisingly angered people even though rock musicians have been doing that for decades.

The next new episode of SNL will air on Saturday, March 27 with former cast member Maya Rudolph returning as host and rapper Jack Harlow performing. Although this is Rudolph's first time hosting since February 2012, she has made countless cameos since leaving the show as a regular cast member in 2007. During Season 45, SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels invited Rudolph back regularly to play Vice President Kamala Harris, a role she continued to play before and after the 2020 presidential election in Season 46.

Earlier this week, SNL announced the guests for the first two April episodes, and both will feature Oscar nominees making their debuts on the long-running sketch comedy series. Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah, will host the April 3 episode with indie rocker St. Vincent performing. St. Vincent, the stage name for Annie Clark, is releasing her next album, Daddy's Home, on May 14. She previously performed on SNL in May 2014.

The April 10 episode will feature Carey Mulligan, who was just nominated for an Oscar for Promising Young Woman. Rapper Kid Cudi will make his SNL debut as the musical performer. Kid Cudi's most recent album is Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, which was released in December 2020. He is also a two-time Grammy winner for "All of the Lights," his collaboration with Fergie, Kanye West, and Rihanna.

While the SNL team was off this week, there was still a strange case involving cast member Pete Davidson. On Tuesday, a woman who claimed to be a childhood friend of Davidson's released a press release announcing their marriage and the launch of a production company. Davidson's reps said he does not know the woman, identified as Michelle Mootreddy. On Thursday, Mootreddy was arrested for allegedly trespassing at Davidson's Staten Island home. On Friday, TMZ reported Mootreddy was charged and ordered to stay away from Davidson and the three other people who live at his home.