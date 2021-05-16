'SNL' Muppet Parody Fell on Jim Henson's Death Anniversary, and Some Fans Are Irked

What if Statler and Waldorf actually faced repercussions for constantly heckling The Muppet Show? That was the question Saturday Night Live sought to answer in a sketch parodying the beloved variety show, which was recently published on Disney+. Kenan Thompson and guest host Keegan-Michael Key played security guards for the theater, and they constantly tried to stop Statler and Waldorf from interrupting Kermit. While the sketch was quite funny, a handful of Muppets fans found it in poor taste, since Sunday was the anniversary of Jim Henson's death.

The sketch opened with a couple of quick jokes about the Marvel shows on Disney+ before introducing The Muppet Show. Kermit started the show as he normally would, with Statler and Waldorf (Beck Bennett and Mikey Day) making their first joke at the frog's expense. Then, Kermit introduced Melissa Villaseñor doing a great Lily Tomlin impression. After another joke from Statler and Waldorf, Thompson and Key came in to yell at the hecklers.

Of course, this didn't stop Statler and Waldorf from joking. Key went up the balcony to beat up Waldorf before Thompson had to calm him down. This left the two old men completely shaken. "My eyes are swollen, I can't even see the stage," Waldorf said. "You're not missing much!" Statler replied. This prompted Thompson to lash out too.