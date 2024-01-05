Starbucks Not Restocking Pink Stanley Mugs After Mayhem

Starbucks will not be restocking their pink Stanley mugs after the items caused mayhem. PEOPLE reports that a Starbucks representative confirmed that they are "seeing an enthusiastic response" to the release and that many stores are already sold out. They added, however, "It will not be restocked."

The Starbucks x Stanley limited-edition, pink Quencher was released on Jan. 3 and very quickly caused some commotion in Target stores. "We are seeing an enthusiastic response to the Starbucks x Stanley Quencher," a company representative told USA Today on Wednesday afternoon. PEOPLE reports that buyers lined up in droves to try and snag one of the 40 fl. oz stainless steel, vacuum-sealed tumbler that retails for $49.95. Now, though, the cups are being resold on sites like eBay for upwards of $200 each.

People are camping outside Target at 4am for the Starbucks x Stanley cups pic.twitter.com/p3wh2S053R — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 4, 2024

Many people have been frustrated by the situation, with Starbucks baristas being the most inconvenienced. Over on Reddit, one barista shared their story of dealing with an unruly customer over the Stanley mugs, recounting, "Had a customer come into the cafe the other evening, asking about the Target Exclusive Stanley's. I work at a cafe only location. Not attached to a Target. She argued with me that there's no way we're not getting them, because we aren't a drive thru location. And that she claims she heard our location was getting them in today, January 3rd. It was January 2nd."

The barista continued, "I assured her that we weren't getting any Stanley's and the only ones we had previously were the red cup and the peach colored one from the summer. She didn't believe me." As noted, this is not the first time Starbucks and Stanley have teamed up for a mug collaboration, as they have done so at least twice before.

Another person commented on the outrageous resale price by commenting, "This s— boggles my mind. It's a cup. A CUP. I really wanted that red holiday one because it's my favorite color but I'm not insane enough to go stand out in the cold at 4am with my face pressed to the glass at some store waiting for them to open, so of course I missed out."

They added, "But I already have two (regular) Stanleys that work just as well and it's fine. Like literally you can get a brand new Stanley cup for $35-50, but people are gonna pay $200+ for one because it says Starbucks on the side and they want the imaginary social media cred. Wild."