‘SNL’ Mocks ‘Law & Order: SVU’ During ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live took an unexpected detour during its weekly Weekend Update segment to take a jab at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che paused their punchlines to welcome a guest to deliver a segment on novels in the young adult genre. The guest was a character played by Melissa Villaseñor entitled “Every Teen Girl Suspect on Law & Order.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The girl, whose name was Brittany, was immediately combative with Jost, who simply wanted her to talk about books.

“I don’t have to tell you anything. Not until my lawyer gets here,” Brittany said. “I didn’t do it, I swear I didn’t do it. You have to believe me!”

Viewers of Law & Order: SVU, or any of the other iterations of the franchise, will immediately understand the joke of the bit. The show frequently features teenagers who refuse to cooperate then offer a poor alibi before ‘fessing up to doing something or going somewhere they should not have gone.

As the bit continued, Jost tried to get Brittany to discuss a book, and she vaguely mentioned reading one as part of her flimsy alibi.

“It says here you read the book The Hate U Give, and you wanted to talk with us about it,” Jost said.

Brittany replied, “Oh, yeah. That’s right. I remember now. It was good. It says a lot about being a teen and the pressure. I read it with my friends, at the library, and then we went home and went right to bed. That’s it, OK?”

A confused Jost sits in awe as Brittany then instantly contradicted her alibi to tell him what her and her friends were really up to that night.

“OK fine! We went to a big alcohol party at Carrie’s boyfriend’s house, and we drank beer from a beer keg, OK?” she said. “That’s all we did. We drank alcohol, went in a hot tub and looked at Carrie’s boyfriend. That’s it.”

The conversation then gets darker, as Brittany revealed what crime she was talking about, despite being completely unprompted.

“Look, I don’t know anymore than you do,” she said. “I got to homeroom, and they told us that Logan was murdered. And you know what? I was happy. She treated me like ass, and now, she’s dead … in the trunk of my car … and I have no idea how she got there!”

She then added, “OK fine! I shoved her in the trunk but it wasn’t my idea, OK? Carrie said we should just put her in the trunk and drive around a little to teach her a lesson. That’s all we did.”

Che then gets in on the fun and gives his best impression of a Law & Order investigator and he uses a toothpick.

“Dammit Brittany, I’m tired of your lies!” Che said. “Tell the damn truth!”

Brittany then told Jost, “Your partner’s crazy!”

Jost replied, “Partner? This was supposed to be about books.”

The skit then winds down with a confession, and Law & Order fans should not be surprised to learn that Brittany was the perpetrator along.

“OK fine! They dared me to stab her, but just as a joke!” Brittany said. “So I stabbed her, but Logan took it the wrong way and started bleeding. I feel so bad about it. All the terrible things I’ve done, but I guess the worst crime of all was being a bad friend.”

The signature Law & Order “dun dun” plays as a credits slide with the text “Executive Producer Dick Wolf” comes on screen.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.