‘SNL’: Michael Che Blasted as ‘Misogynist’ and ‘Tasteless’ After Round of Crude ‘Weekend Update’ Jokes

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is once again under fire from fans of the show. The comedian made a series of jokes on Weekend Update about a 67-year-old woman giving birth that some found offense. The incident comes one week after Che upset people by making transphobic jokes about Caitlyn Jenner.

Che started by joking that the birth “set a record for ‘most friction,” to which the audience had a mixed reaction. See, you guys don’t realize this but that joke took me like four hours to write. I had much better punchlines but the fellas at NBC standards said they were all too dirty,” Che said.

“Like, at first I was gonna say, ‘I hope that kid likes his milk chalky!’ But they said, ‘You can’t say that on TV,’” he continued. “It was my second favorite punchline! My first favorite being, ‘She can breastfeed just by standing over the crib.’ That’s a pretty good one, right? But NBC said, ‘Too gross.’”

He then said that joke wasn’t too gross, “If I said, ‘Doctors described the birth as pulling a penny out of a wad of gum.’ … now that is too gross. Even I wouldn’t tell that joke on TV.”

“Michael Che’s tasteless jokes on an older woman giving birth were tasteless, sexist and ageist,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “Used to love Weekend Update, but this was primitive, crude and offensive.”

“Weekend Update, did you mean: Michael Che misogyny hour,” another said.

“Michael Che is a misogynist d—. Always a white woman joke or an attack on women’s physicalities. So boring,” a third complained.

On last week’s SNL, Che caused controversy for calling Jenner “Bruce” and said that she used to be a man while making jokes about Kanye West.

“At first I thought Kanye was losing his mind, and now I feel like he’s fine, he’s just turning into an old white lady,” Che said. “I mean, he used to be one of the coolest black dudes on Earth. Now he’s showing up to events in sweatpants and orthopedic sneakers, listening to Kenny G and trying to get black people to like Trump. It’s like, how long before this guy changes his name to Kathy? Now, you might think that I’m crazy, but about five years ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner, and he moved to Calabasas…”

So far, there’s been no comment from Che or NBC about the backlash.