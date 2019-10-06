‘SNL’: Matthew Broderick Makes Surprise Appearance as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Cold Open

This week’s episode of Saturday Night Live opened with a predictable stab at the political quagmire the country finds itself in under President Donald Trump. It all started in Vice President Mike Pence‘s (Beck Bennett) office, where Rudy Gulliani (Kate McKinnon) and Attorney General William Barr are trying to tell him not to worry about Trump getting impeached. Matthew Broderick made a guest appearance as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Matthew Broderick as Mike Pompeo on #SNL pic.twitter.com/UogQJgSUex — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 6, 2019

The sketch even included a few references to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — the first being of a meeting happening while Pompeo was supposed to be testifying before Congress, but he was not there. The House committee chairman was left saying “Pompeo… Pompeo… Pompeo” repeatedly as a quip to Ben Stein’s “Bueller, Bueller, Bueller.”

Giulliani told Pompeo and Pence they needed to get their stories straight and then left.

“Even if they’re not straight now, they can still be converted to straight, right?” Pence asked.

“The other thing we could do is just flee the country,” Pompeo suggested. “There’s a whole list of countries that would love to have us. North Korea. Saudi Arabia. End of list.”

At this point, they both realized the President of Finland (Alex Moffatt) was sitting next to them. Before leaving, the president said the “concept of diplomacy is very important.”

“Oh, that’s cute. You know, I’m going to walk this guy out. What’s Finland like? I mean to live in,” Pompeo said.

Pence then reminded Pompeo that he would become president if Trump is impeached.

“Impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around, you might miss it,” Pompeo said in another Ferris Bueller reference.

The guest host for this week’s episode is Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, while the musical performer is Taylor Swift.

Last weekend’s Season 45 premiere began with another Trump-centered sketch, with Alec Baldwin once again returning to play the president. The sketch featured Trump calling various people in his administration to reassure him amid the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry. The inquiry was launched late last month after a whistleblower expressed concern with Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The sketch featured McKinnon as Giulliani, Aidy Bryant as Attorney General William Barr, Bennett as Pence, Chris Redd as Kanye West, Kenan Thomspon as Don King and Bowen Yang as North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

The sketch ended with Trump calling Liev Schreiber, who made a guest appearance. Trump thought he was really talking to Ray Donovan, but Schreiber had to tell him Donovan is a fictional character.

The premiere also included the first appearance of Yang and Chloe Fineman, who played Marianne Williamson in the Democratic candidates debate sketch, as cast members.

Pete Davidson is still part of the cast, but he was absent during the premiere. He is off filming James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which just started production. It is not known what character he will be playing.

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturdays.

Photo credit: NBC