Watch: ‘SNL’ Takes Aggressive Jab at Matt Lauer Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Saturday Night Live hit on all the big news stories of the week last night, and the ongoing Matt Lauer sexual assault scandal.

Lauer, who was fired by NBC over sexual misconduct allegations on Wednesday, was the butt of a couple jokes during the show’s weekly “Weekend Update” segment.

SNL cast member Colin Jost led the charge by displaying Lauer’s image — alongside photos of other accused perpetrators Russell Simmons and Garrison Keillor — as he joked about sexual harassment in the workplace.

“A new survey finds that four out of five Americans believe sexual harassment is happening in the workplace. While one out of five couldn’t respond because their boss’ penis was blocking the keyboard,” Jost said. “I almost forgot about this week’s batch of predators. It’s just a whole segment of the news now. I’ve just got to announce the names every week like Powerball numbers.”

He then shifted directly to Lauer by highlighting his estranged relationship with former Today co-host Ann Curry.

“On Wednesday, the Rockafeller Christmas tree was lit and so was Ann Curry,” Jost said.

The other “Weekend Update” anchor, Micheal Che, also used Lauer in the following joke, but it was mainly as a segue. Che pointed out the allegations that Lauer sent co-workers sex toys as a phallic object was shown wrapped in Christmas paper.

“I guess that means I should return the ‘Secret Santa’ gift I got for Colin,” Che said.

NBC announced the TODAY host’s unexpected firing on Wednesday morning, leaving many of his co-workers in shock. His termination reportedly stemmed from inappropriate photos and texts sent to an intern, but there have been numerous other questionable instances brought to light in the wake of the dissmissal.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” NBC Chairman Andy Lack said. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”