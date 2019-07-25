Diddy Fuels Dating Rumors With Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Lori

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, have continued to fuel dating rumors. The two were seen walking around New York City late Wednesday night, wearing matching clothes. Sources close to Diddy previously denied dating rumors earlier this year.

TMZ published a photo of Diddy, 49, and Harvey, 22, walking around SoHo around midnight.

Diddy wore a white, button-up shirt with blue-and-white striped shorts. Harvey was seen wearing a shoulder-bearing white top and blue-and-white striped pants. She had a smile on her face, but Diddy looked a little surprised to see paparazzi taking photos of him so late in the day.

Back in March, Harvey and Diddy were seen together at a reggae music festival in Miami. Diddy performed with Nas, and stayed with friends and family to see the other performers. At the time, sources told TMZ the two are just friends and Harvey has been close to the Combs family “for a while, but that’s it.”

As E! News reports, Diddy and Harvey have been spotted at several events together this year and were seen having dinner in Malibu. Harvey was also spotted at the Super Bowl party Diddy hosted, with his son Justin Combs.

Harvey previously dated Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay, who now plays for Lyon in France. They broke up last year.

In December, Diddy broke up with singer Cassie Ventura, whom he started dating in 2012. It was then reported that Combs was spotted with 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew. Ventura is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine.

It is possible that Diddy and Harvey are just close friends. In November 2018, after Diddy’s longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Kim Porter died, Harvey shared an emotional Instagram post calling Porter “Momma Kim.”

“Having a hard time processing this one…you were such a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for always being so sweet and loving to me. I’m so glad I told you how much I loved and missed you last time I saw you,” Harvey wrote on Nov. 17. “Your energy was truly something special. An angel on earth and now in heaven. RIP Momma Kim.”

Porter died from lobar pneumonia, an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs, at age 47. She was the mother of three of Diddy’s six children. Diddy and Porter started dating in 1994, and called it quits for good in 2007. The two remained close, and Diddy shared an emotional tribute to Porter on Instagram.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” he wrote on Nov. 18. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S–!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

