‘SNL’ Loses 2 Cast Members Ahead of Season 47 Premiere This Week

Saturday Night Live is losing two of its cast members as it prepares for the Season 47 premiere on Oct. 2. After eight seasons, Beck Bennett will be leaving the NBC sketch comedy show, reports TV Line, and featured player Lauren Holt will not return for a second season after making her debut last fall. Bennett, who was best known for his impressions of former Vice President Mike Pence and Russian president Vladimir Putin, made his debut as a featured player in 2013’s Season 39 and was promoted to main cast member ahead of Season 41.

Bennett confirmed he was leaving on Instagram Monday morning, sharing photos of his time on the show. “Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much,” he captioned the shots. “Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun.”

Despite rumors that Saturday Night Live mainstays Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson would not be returning this season, all three will be back, although it’s likely they will enter and exit throughout the season while filming other projects. SNL is also adding three new featured players to the cast this season – Silicon Valley‘s Aristotle Athari, Tuca & Bertie‘s James Austin Johnson and The Eric Andre Show‘s Sarah Sherman. Both Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang have been promoted from featured player to repertory cast member for Season 47.

The season’s cast will consist of 21 cast members, including repertory players McKinnon, Strong, Davidson, Fineman and Yang, as well as Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor and featured players Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, Athari, Johnson and Sherman.

Saturday Night Live returns for a brand new season on Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The first celebrity host of the season will be actor Owen Wilson and the musical guest will be Kacey Musgraves. Other previously announced guest hosts include Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis, and musical guests include Halsey, Young Thug and Brandi Carlile.