'SNL': Lil Nas X's Wardrobe Malfunction Has Fans Rolling
Lil Nas X experienced quite the wardrobe malfunction during the Saturday Night Live season finale. During his performance of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," the singer performed a pole routine. Although, about midway through the routine, his leather pants ripped, causing him to share a shocked face to the camera. While he carried on with the rest of his performance, fans couldn't help but take to Twitter to weigh in on the awkward moment.
Lil Nas X made his debut on SNL alongside the host, Anya Taylor-Joy. Even though the focus was on his exciting performances of both "Montero" and "Sun Goes Down," many viewers were more concerned about his wardrobe malfunction. On Twitter, the "Old Town Road" singer made light of the moment by laughing at himself. He posted a series of tweets, with the first one being, "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV."
Many of Lil Nas X's fans laughed right along with him in light of this surprising turn of events. Read on to see what SNL viewers and Lil Nas X fans alike are saying about the moment.
Lil Nas X after his #SNL performance:
On Twitter, Lil Nas X explained that he really wanted to do a "pole routine" for his SNL performance. He added, "this what i get lmaoo [sic]."
#SNL @nbcsnl #LilNasX #SNLFinale
Every single time that I see Lil Nas X I feel like I am watching icon in the making!
Lil Nas X's "Montero" performance was simply iconic, as fans have said on Twitter. They especially loved that he was able to take the moment in stride.
I was yelling "GO NAS GIVE US EVERYTHING!!😩😩" and he did... #snl #nas #LilNasX #lilnasxsnl @LilNasX I'm mad at all👀
One viewer wrote that they were urging Lil Nas X to "give us everything" with his "Montero" performance. They went on to joke that he definitely did.
@LilNasX performance in one meme #SNL
Viewers couldn't help but make the connection to a Spongebob Squarepants episode following Lil Nas X's ripped pants moments. Basically, the singer pulled a Spongebob Squarepants on the SNL stage!
Lil Nas X when he had a wardrobe malfunction #SNL #LilNasX
The singer's face said it all when the wardrobe malfunction occurred. He looked a bit shocked for a moment, but he carried on flawlessly.
Lil base definitely just split his pants😂😂tryna drop it like it's hot🤦🏽♀️ #snl #LilNasX
Wildly enough, there are some individuals who believe that the wardrobe malfunction was pre-planned. But, Lil Nas X soon set the record straight via Twitter.
it was at this moment that he knew, he f*cked up#LilNasX #CallMeByYourName #SNL
Lil Nas X denied that the wild moment was something that was planned ahead of time. He wrote, "i know i do a lot of planned sh— but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them."