'SNL': Lil Nas X's Wardrobe Malfunction Has Fans Rolling

Lil Nas X experienced quite the wardrobe malfunction during the Saturday Night Live season finale. During his performance of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," the singer performed a pole routine. Although, about midway through the routine, his leather pants ripped, causing him to share a shocked face to the camera. While he carried on with the rest of his performance, fans couldn't help but take to Twitter to weigh in on the awkward moment.

Lil Nas X made his debut on SNL alongside the host, Anya Taylor-Joy. Even though the focus was on his exciting performances of both "Montero" and "Sun Goes Down," many viewers were more concerned about his wardrobe malfunction. On Twitter, the "Old Town Road" singer made light of the moment by laughing at himself. He posted a series of tweets, with the first one being, "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV."

Many of Lil Nas X's fans laughed right along with him in light of this surprising turn of events. Read on to see what SNL viewers and Lil Nas X fans alike are saying about the moment.