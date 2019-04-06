‘SNL’: Kit Harington Is Not a Fan of Beck Bennett’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Joke in Promo Bit

Kit Harington is hosting Saturday Night Live this week, and as the new promos show, he has already heard every Game of Thrones joke there is.

Harington makes his debut as the host of SNL this weekend, just over a week before the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8. In new promos for his appearance, he is joined by SNL cast member Beck Bennett and musical guest Sara Bareilles. When Bennett tries for a “winter is coming” joke, Harington is unimpressed.

“Hi, I’m Kit Harington, and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Sara Bareilles,” Harington says in the clip.

“Saturday is coming,” Bennett says looking pleased with himself.

“Yeah, very clever,” Harington says.

“No one’s ever done that before, right?” Bennett asks excitedly. “Very cool, I’m the first!”

In another promo, Bennett wonders aloud whether the audience would think he was more good-looking than Harington.

“Everyone’s going to be like, ‘two good-looking guys on the show this week?! Who’s going to win?” he says.

“I don’t think it’s a competition, Beck,” Harington says.

“Oh, no totally,” Bennett says, “but Sara, if you had to—”

“Kit,” Bareilles says, cutting him off. “Sorry, but it would be Kit.”

“Oh, yeah, exactly. Not a competition though, so…” Bennet trails off as the promo comes to an end.

This is the second promo for this week’s show where Harington was reluctant to embrace his Game of Thrones stardom. In another, he was dragged into cast member Leslie Jones’ flights of fancy, as she made him re-enact key scenes from the show with her for fun.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres in just one week, starting the countdown to the series’ big finale. After dominating the TV landscape for the last decade, the series will finally come to a close this spring with one last big cinematic season, and fans can hardly wait.

In the meantime, they have Harington’s sketches to look forward to. Harington may be best-known for brooding on the wintry show, but he is no stranger to comedy. In 2015, he and Andy Samberg co-starred in an HBO sports mockumentary titled 7 Days in Hell, where they played two legendary tennis players facing off in the match of a lifetime.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.